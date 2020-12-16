Charlotte (2-3) controlled the game throughout and beat Davidson (3-3) to get their second win of the season against the Wildcats on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Charlotte won their second straight game against Davidson to keep the Hornets' Nest Trophy. Charlotte had three players in double figures and passed the ball around well to get the win.
In the first half, the Niners would take the lead 7-6 with 17 minutes left and would never look back. Charlotte was led in scoring in the first half by senior forward Milos Supica who had nine points on 4-7 shooting from the field. Supica played great defense in the paint which made it hard for the Wildcats to score.
Redshirt senior Jordan Shepherd also had a big first half for the Niners as he was able to score eight points as well as leading the team down the court many times. Going into halftime he was 3-3 shooting and couldn’t miss. Shepherd was dominating the boards as he brought down three rebounds in the first half.
Freshman forward Jared Garica provided some good minutes off the bench in the first half. Garcia would have four points which would be big for the Niners going into half. Garcia was also able to bring down one rebound in the first half as well.
The Niners were shooting 48% from the field which showed Charlotte was taking good shots and not forcing things. Charlotte was also shooting 28% from three in the first half.
Charlotte led going into halftime by a score of 33-27 and looked to grow on the lead in the second half.
“We wanted to play a disciplined style of basketball and we did that,” said Shepherd.
In the second half, sophomore guard Jahmir Young showed up and dominated. Young would finish with 18 points on 5-12 shooting from the field as well as seven rebounds which would be huge down the stretch. Young has continued to show that he is a leader and he would prove to be key in the game.
Graduate student Jhery Matos stepped up as well by having nine points on 4-8 shooting. Matos would also lead the team in assists with three in the game and the ball movement helped Charlotte stay out in front.
Jordan Shepherd would finish with 16 points for the Niners and seven rebounds. Shepherd finished with only one miss in the entire game as he was able to shoot 4-5. He will look to continue his hot streak in the coming games.
The three players in double figures for the Niners would be Young with 18, Shepherd with 16 and Supica with 11. Charlotte’s big three would be too much to handle for Davidson.
With the win, Charlotte was also able to keep the Hornets' Nest Trophy and set's the stage for more successful season after struggling early this year.
“Every single player contributed today”, said Head Basketball Coach Ron Sanchez. “We played for one another.”
Charlotte will return home to play their next game in Halton Arena. The game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 against the Aggies of North Carolina A&T and the game will be broadcasted on YouTube Live at 4:00 p.m..
