After the cancellation of yet another game, Charlotte's men's basketball team will take the floor against Georgia State on Friday. Both teams are coming off a loss.
Georgia State comes into the game with a 2-1 record with wins coming against Georgia Tech in overtime and Toccoa Falls. Their only loss is at the hands of the Mercer Bears. Charlotte is coming into the game having only played one game so far this season. The 49ers fell to ECU in their opening game and have had three games canceled in total this year.
Keys to the game for Charlotte
Charlotte will look to put last week in the rearview mirror after a close game like the one against ECU. The defense will be key as head coach Ron Sanchez noted.
“Defense will be critical. They have very quick guards. Maybe not 6’4 and 6’5 guards, but guards that can score on all three levels,” said Sanchez.
Limiting turnovers is another crucial point that Charlotte will look to improve upon in this game. In their loss to ECU, the 49ers had 12 turnovers and against a team with quick guards that can push the tempo as Georgia State can, it can be a recipe for disaster. Another key is rebounding. Against a team that is shorter, the 49ers have to win the battle of the glass.
Keys to the game for Georgia State
Most importantly they will need to pressure Charlotte’s guards, force Jordan Shepard and Jahmir Young into making quick decisions. A lot of times when you make a quick decision, its a wrong one. They also need to move the ball quickly. Don’t let Charlotte force them into a half-court offense. Move it in transition to try and get quick baskets. Try and keep Charlotte off the glass. This will primarily fall at the hands of 6’9 redshirt junior Eliel Nsoseme. He will need to be the rebounding anchor for the team.
Players to watch for Charlotte:
Redshirt Freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell proved he belonged in the team’s opener against ECU. He was responsible for guarding the Pirates’ leading scorer and in the first half, Carrawell limited the Pirates baskets. He will be a key asset in this game as well. Jordan Shepard will be another key player for Charlotte. He led the team in points with 15 in their opener and will look to continue his production at an officiant level. Shepard will need to be the leader for the team as they are 0-1 and looking to bounce back.
Players to watch for Georgia State
The leading scorer for the Panthers is Justin Roberts and he will look to continue his onslaught against Charlotte. Coming in averaging 19.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, Roberts will look to be a scoring threat for the 49ers. He moves the ball well and can get to the basket at an officiant level. Along with this, he can shoot the three very well, shooting it at 50%. It will be up to Jordan Shepard and Jahmir Young to stop Roberts or he could have a field day.
Gametime is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 and will be broadcasted on Youtube Live.
