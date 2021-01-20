In what was an odd two games, the Charlotte 49ers men's basketball game split their home series against conference-leading UAB. In the first game, the 49ers looked very sluggish and made poor decisions on both ends of the ball, ending in a blowout UAB victory. In the second game, the 49ers looked like a completely different team, scoring on all three levels at a high level and playing outstanding defense as we have been accustom to seeing from them. Here are three observations from Charlotte's series.
Charlotte’s offense showed great potential in the second game
After a hellacious scoring effort from the 49ers in the first game, in which they only shot 30% from the field and had 23 turnovers, the team stormed back in the second game to score 70 points and hold UAB to only 55. Jahmir Young was back to his normal self, scoring 14 points as well as racking up seven assists and six rebounds. It was Brice Williams that stole the show with 22 points and was perfect from three-point range at 3-3 shooting.
Ron Sanchez really must have given an inspiring speech after the first game, because the 49ers almost doubled their points and played even better defense in the second game holding UAB to fewer points.
Turnovers continue to plague the 49ers
Charlotte managed their turnovers in the second game with only 11, but in the first game, they had 23 turnovers with several leading to easy run-outs for an easy score for UAB. Charlotte prides itself on forcing turnovers and definitely not committing them.
Charlotte did have a much better second game only allowing 11 turnovers as mentioned, but for long-term success, this will be a focal point for Sanchez and the coaching staff to really work on ball control and making the smart pass not necessarily the most flashy pass.
When Jahmir has help, the 49ers are at their best
It often goes without saying, when a team shares the ball they tend to play better. This is shown in this series perfectly. In the first game, Charlotte had seven assists total. There was a lot of isolation ball being played and this is not coach Sanchez’s style. Anyone who has watched a 49er basketball game knows Sanchez likes to move the ball around.
In the second game, the team had 19 assists on 22 made baskets. This is how Sanchez likes to play. They shared the ball, made good passes and took the load off of Jahmir Young, and made him feel like he didn’t have to do it all to win a game.
Moving forward
It was an all-around team effort in the second game against UAB, and the 49ers will look to forget the first game and definitely remember how they played in the second one moving forward.
The 49ers hit the road to take on Florida Atlantic on Jan. 22 and 23. Catch the games on ESPN+ or on the radio on ESPN 730 The Game.
