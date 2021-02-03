Both Charlotte's men's and women's basketball teams have experienced a great deal of success during the second part of their seasons. The women's team has started conference play 4-2 while the men's team has gone 4-1 in their last five games.
One thing has been missing in those runs: fans. Like in sporting events worldwide, fans have been the key component as long as sports have been around. Hundreds of thousands of fans give that much-needed boost to teams down the stretch.
Fans give that extra boost to players' energy in tense situations. Men's head coach Ron Sanchez has missed the live audience throughout the season.
"These athletes miss their fans," said Sanchez during his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Other than a small amount of family and friends, fans have not been allowed to attend games this season due to COVID-19 precautions. Halton Arena is usually packed full for big games throughout the basketball season, but fans have missed a lot this year. The arena has been missing those loud chants and side conversations that make the game what they are.
Fans missed a highly competitive game against Appalachian State, where Charlotte battled until the 57-61 loss. They also missed a Jan. 2 75-71 overtime win over Western Kentucky. And most recently, fans missed Charlotte capturing back-to-back wins over Florida International, one of which was an overtime victory.
"Jahmir Young had a spectacular play, in my opinion, on Friday night. If the arena had some fans, the place would have erupted, and that would have just energized us some more," said Sanchez. "We miss our fans. I think that's the one piece we didn't put in the right perspective."
While fans have left a big hole, Sanchez and his team have found ways to fill the void. In big moments when fans would give the extra boost, players on the bench have taken their place.
"I think we've gone back to our youth with the energy on the bench. There are more chants on the bench, defensive chats," said Sanchez. "I think there's more joy and everyone being engaged. I'm not sure you can replace your fans, but it's an attempt we have taken on as a team to cheer hard."
For women's head coach Cara Consuegra, the veteran coach knows replacing live fans is hard- almost impossible.
"I think the number one thing is you can't replace the fans," said Consuegra. "We certainly look forward to the day where they are back."
Fans have missed multiple big moments for the women's team as the 49ers opened Conference USA play against Marshall.
Consuegra and the team have used things that were already happening to give each other boosts during games.
"Part of our values in our program is to play with heart. Creating energy, bringing energy, giving positive touches, celebrating your teammates," said Consuegra. "We were already expected to cheer for each other; we haven't really had to change that or replace that. I think that has helped us in empty arenas."
There is no timetable for when fans will come back into the arena in mass numbers. For now, cutouts of fans Charlotte that have been placed around the arena will be the next best thing to live bodies screaming and cheering on their favorite team.
