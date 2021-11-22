In the first game of the 2021 Baha Mar Hoops Championship, the Charlotte 49ers fell to the Toledo Rockets in a high-scoring affair, 98-86. Both teams shot exceptionally well, while it appeared both lacked a little on the defensive side of the floor.
First Half
The 49ers and Rockets both started red-hot, with both shooting over 55% from the field in the first half of the game. Clyde Trapp had a breakout shooting performance knocking down several three-point baskets in the first half.
Three 49ers finished the first half with double-digit scoring. Austin Butler led the team with 13, followed by Clyde Trapp and Jahmir Young with 12 and 11 points. It was an offensive performance that any coach would have been pleased with. However, Toledo was able to assert their will on the offensive side as well.
Setric Millner Jr. had a total of 27 points tonight. He came in only averaging nine points per contest, and he was utilized as a lockdown defender. Well, he proved to the college basketball world that he was an efficient scorer in this game. He shot 9-13 from the field and 3-4 from beyond the arc.
His first-half performance was the key as he only missed three shots in the first half and was 4-4 from the free-throw line in the first half. His 18 first-half points led all scorers. Toledo would take a 52-47 lead into the halftime break.
Second Half
The second half was a lot more of the same from both teams. Both teams were hitting a high percentage of shots, as well as a handful of contested shots as well. Both Jahmir Young and Clyde Trapp had contested layups in which they drew contact and headed to the charity stripe.
The 49ers fought back within one point on two occasions but could never get over the hump and take the lead in the second half.
Then, an unfortunate scoring drought occurred. After hitting a layup to make the score 81-80 in favor of the Rockets, the 49ers would have roughly a three-minute scoring drought in which Toledo could regain a secure lead.
In the end, the 49ers' comeback efforts fell short. In good news, the 49ers play again tomorrow against the loser of the Drexel vs. Tulane matchup.
Key players
Clyde Trapp Jr.: Trapp was the catalyst for the offense at the beginning of the second half of the game. His three-point shooting was the best in any of the four games the team has played so far at 50%. Several big shots gave the team a boost in their comeback efforts until the scoring drought happened. He grabbed 12 rebounds as well, topping his previous season-best, nine.
Jahmir Young: The junior superstar did his usual thing this game. He scored a very quiet 20 points on 8-18 from the field and 4-9 from three-point range. Many are accustomed to seeing this type of performance from Young at this point, and the 49ers will need this type of performance from him moving forward.
Heading into tomorrow
The 49ers will have a quick turnaround as they will play again tomorrow, Nov. 23, at 12 p.m. The older leaders on the team know what these turnarounds are like and how to recover quickly in preparation for another game just 24 hours separated from the previous one.
Tomorrow's game will also be on FloHoops, and you can also tune in on ESPN 730 The Game. Follow @NT_Sports on Twitter for live updates during the game.
