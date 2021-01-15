The Charlotte 49ers will resume conference play in a double-header when they take on the UAB Blazers. Charlotte is looking to rebound from its non-conference loss on Monday against a strong Blazer team, who are currently first place in the conference.
“We got a great plan for this weekend,” said Head Coach Ron Sanchez. “We're going to stay the course as far as our rest, how hard we go during the week, energy. We try to reserve our energy for the back-to-back game. But we want to make sure we tighten the ball, and a lot of things we’re learning for this week.”
Key players for Charlotte
Jahmir Young is one player that Charlotte has relied on to score for the Niners as he has recorded 18 straight double figure scoring games and leads the team in scoring. Young will have to have a great game this weekend against a Blazer defense that leads the conference in scoring defense, limiting their opponents to an average 57 points per game.
Another player to watch out for is Jordan Shepard, who is second on the team in scoring and leads the team in assists. He will also look to have a great game against a tough UAB defense.
Key players for UAB
The Blazers enter the game with a conference leading 9-1 record and a 2-0 conference record, sweeping the conference series against Southern Miss last weekend. The first player to watch is Tyreek Scott-Grayson, who scored 16 points in both games against Southern Miss and will look to continue to have another high scoring game against the Niners.
Another player to watch for the Blazers is Michael Ertel, who leads the team in scoring with an average 13.6 points per game. He will look to find the basket this week against a Niner defense that ranks fourth in scoring defense limiting opponents to 64.5 points per game.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
Charlotte needs to grab the lead and keep it. Last Monday, Charlotte held a 42-29 lead going into halftime but in the second half, lost a 13-point lead which would send the game to overtime.
Another key to the game is to cause turnovers. Jordan Shepard ranks sixth in Conference-USA in terms of steals with 1.6 per game and the team had 32 points off turnovers on Monday. They need to use the defense to their advantage if they want to limit the Blazer offence as well as score points off turnovers.
The last key is the bench needs to help the starters in terms of scoring. The bench only scored 12 points Monday which was one of the reasons the Niners lost. If Charlotte wants to grab the victory this weekend, they will need a lot of help from their bench.
The games are this Friday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan. 16. The first game is at 5 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPNU while the second game is at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.
