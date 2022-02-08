Charlotte's men's basketball team has struggled on the road during the 2021- 22 season, with only three wins away from home going into their matchup with Florida International on Monday, Feb. 7.
The 49ers put the rough road patch behind them with a convincing 81-68 over the Panthers. It was the first double-figure win in road conference play since 2016 for the 49ers.
Jackson Threadgill led the team with 21 points on a career night. The 49ers had plenty of players pouring in points for the team. Jahmir Young and Robert Braswell followed up Threadgill with 17 points each. Braswell only played 18 minutes on the night.
Austin Butler added 14 points to the scoring fest, and Clyde Trapp Jr. rounded the double-figure scorers with 10 of his own.
The 49ers were in a tight matchup in the first half with the Panthers as they only held a two-point lead at halftime. The 49ers opened things up in the second half with improved shooting as they went 19 out of 32 from the field.
Takeaways
The first big takeaway from the 49ers' big win is that the team was able to grab a lead and keep it. They have had issues maintaining leads in the second half, but with scoring coming from multiple players, Charlotte stayed ahead of FIU down the stretch with little to no issues.
There have been plenty of inconsistencies within the 49ers roster, but in their win over FIU, the team showed they can play with the best in Conference USA when they spread the ball around.
When role players such as Jackson Threadgill, Austin Butler and Robert Braswell are on, the 49ers are at their best and will need those same performances as the heat of the season is on.
Lastly, Braswell showed more flashes that he can be a big-time player. With his 17 points off the bench, he ties his second-best performance of the season. The junior has scored double digits each of the last four games. Braswell will be a player to watch and one that head coach Ron Sanchez can lean on.
What's next?
With two big victories in a row, Charlotte now comes home to host Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. The 49ers are looking to grab their 10th victory at home this season.
