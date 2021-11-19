After a successful home stint to open their season with wins against Monmouth and USC Upstate, the Charlotte 49ers men's basketball team hit the road for their first road test of the season against Appalachian State. They were successful in their trip up the mountain as the 49ers were able to clinch the victory on a late three-point basket by junior guard Jahmir Young to win 67-66.
The 49ers led by as many as 17 in this game, but the Mountaineers were relentless to spoil the 49ers road trip. This was Head Coach Ron Sanchez's first win against the Mountaineers, so it is a memorable win for the team and coach Sanchez. Here are three takeaways from Charlotte's win over App State
Charlotte seems more adept at closing out wins in tough environments
It was seen in the opener against Monmouth to open the season and seen again tonight. The 49ers showed perseverance by the 49ers late in the game to hold on to win. This is something that the 49ers lacked last season, as several of their losses came when they had control of the game and would let their opponent come back and win.
While the first part of this problem still lingers, the 49ers are finding a way to close out games, which is promising heading into the Baha MarHoops Championship in the Bahamas.
Even once the Mountaineers gained control of the lead, there was no sense of panic on the team's face as they stayed calm, ran their offense and did so effectively. The Mountaineer faithful were loud and proud in the game's closing minutes, but Charlotte stood strong and came away with the victory.
It is a promising sign that if they find themselves in this situation again, then they have the confidence to know they can pull through in the end.
Jahmir Young will do Jahmir Young things
Young led all scorers in the game with 23 points. He shot 4-6 from three-point range and shot 9-14 total. Young came up with the eventual game-winning three-point basket to put the 49ers ahead by one.
"I may have hit the shot, but I have to give credit to my teammates," Young said. "Clyde (Trapp) got me the ball and Aly (Khalifa) with the clean screen."
Young carried the team on his back down the stretch, making key defensive stops as well as securing the game-clinching rebound. Young will be the focal point on both sides of the ball for Charlotte this season, but his leadership, having been on the team for three years now, will be critical for situations like the team faced against App State.
Aly Jokic or Aly Khalifa?
Fresh off his Conference USA freshman of the week award, Aly Khalifa got right back to work in the game against App State. He might not have scored a ton of points, totaling eight, but his contributions in the passing game were key for the 49ers.
It was reminiscent of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in how Khalifa was finding open guys all game long. He finished with seven assists in the game. Second-year guard Jackson Threadgill found himself on the end of some of these great finds by Khalifa as Threadgill would finish with 12 points.
After his redshirt season last year, many fans were waiting to see just how impressive Khalifa was and is, and thus far, he has not disappointed.
Looking ahead
The 49ers will cherish this win for a little while until it is back to business in the Bahamas at the Baha Mar Hoops Championship. The 49ers' first game will be against Toledo on Monday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. The winner of this game faces the winner of Drexel and Tulane. Catch the action on Flo Sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.