Charlotte Men’s Basketball got their first win of the season in what was a blowout of South Carolina State. The 49ers got off to a quick start and never looked back having never trailed at any point in this game.
The defense produced a solid night for the 49ers only allowing 40 points, a season-low for the team. Their offense didn’t miss a beat either as everyone played in synch en route to a 38 point victory.
Here are three takeaways from Charlotte’s dominant performance.
Ron Sanchez learned well from Tony Bennett
Many might know and some might not, but head coach Ron Sanchez used to coach under Tony Bennett at the University of Virginia. Bennett is known for his notorious defense and slow pace of play. Many aren’t fond of his style, but you cannot argue with success as Tony Bennett has led Virginia to a national title as well as several ACC titles to go along with it.
Ron Sanchez took what he learned under Bennett and is now implementing it at the helm of the 49ers. Charlotte’s rugged defense has allowed no more than 66 points in a game this season and keeps their opponents shooting percentages low. That style of coaching was on display in Charlotte's first win of the season.
Charlotte’s best offense is their defense
Charlotte plays a very physical style of defense intended to slow their opponents’ possessions down and force them into late shot-clock situations. They held SC State to less than 25% shooting from the field and 29% from behind the arc. Charlotte forced 16 turnovers in which several led to easy baskets for Charlotte.
Charlotte had four steals and six blocks to add to the defensive onslaught. Charlotte out-rebounded SC State 42-29, nine of which were offensive rebounds giving the 49ers a second chance to score.
If Charlotte continues to play tough on defense and make their offense come easier, it will lead to a lot more success this season. If anyone is up for the task it is Ron Sanchez.
Charlotte's future was showcased in the win
Yes, we will have to come to the realization that Jordan Shepard, Milos Supica and Jherry Matos will be gone after this season. However, there is a bright future as Jahmir Young is only a sophomore as well as Brice Williams who lead the 49ers in scoring this game. Along with Young and Williams, redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell was productive for the 49ers as well and will be back next season as well. Freshman Jackson Threadgill scored eight points for the 49ers off the bench.
So while Charlotte will lose a great deal of production in Shepard, Supica and Matos, all is not lost as several key players will return for the 49ers as well next season.
The 49ers look to stay hot as they face Appalachian State on Friday, Dec. 11. Gametime is set for 5:00 p.m. on ESPNU.
