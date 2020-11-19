Going into the 2019-20 season, Jahmir Young was an unproven talent for the Charlotte 49ers who had a successful high school career.
It didn’t take long for the guard to show that he belonged.
Young had a breakout season his freshman year for the 49ers basketball team. He was able to establish himself as a valuable scoring option and a leader for the team. Young is looking forward to picking up where he left off in 2020.
“Last season just being able to play was the fuel to my fire,” said Young.
Young, who is a native of Hyattsville, Maryland, played his high school basketball at Dematha Catholic High School. At Dematha, Young was able to deliver a state championship for the school in 2018. As a senior, he earned All-Conference honors and was a top 10 senior in the state of Maryland.
Young had many offers from prestigious schools such as Boston College, Old Dominion, La Salle, and Hofstra. He could have gone anywhere but he was drawn to the what was being built in Charlotte.
“I just wanted to keep building the program,” said Young on the decision to come to Charlotte.
Young chose Charlotte and it was the right decision as he had a breakout year and helped Charlotte come back into the basketball spotlight. Averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, he was able to make his mark.
The production that Young showed on the court helped him snag some Conference USA honors such as being named C-USA Freshman of the Year. Young would be named to Third Team All-Conference USA as well as being a C-USA All Freshman Team selection.
“Jahmir grew up quickly,” said head coach Ron Sanchez. “He took many steps to get better.”
This offseason has been a rather hectic one with the COVID pandemic that has forced the basketball season to start a month later than usual. Young is ready to get back on the court and continue what he started last year.
“I want to build from last year,” said Young. “I look forward to playing every game this year.”
With a new season, Young looks to step into a new role as a leader for the team. Charlotte was able to exceed expectations last year with great play as they finished 16-13. With a new season approaching, giving others valuable information is what will help the 49ers grow.
“I feel like I need to give others the key information that I learned from my first year,” said Young.
With this new role, Young has been trying to find ways to make sure that the team is always communicating. The plan is in action for the Niners as the start of the season is only weeks away.
“We have to stay focused on the idea that we are getting to play,” said Young. “I want to lead by example by communicating well.”
Young has been staying focused by getting in the gym often and being ready when the season officially starts. That has been a bright spot for the sophomore guard and it is what has kept him motivated.
With the extra time that comes from a later season start, Young is trying to keep his skills fresh and in top shape. He is looking forward to working with the team to create chemistry that will be hard to break.
“We are trying to sharpen all our tools on the defensive and offensive end,” said Young. “When the day comes we will be ready to go.”
Head basketball coach Ron Sanchez has given the reins to Young and expects big things. Young is ready for the challenge and is excited to see where the team will head in the next year.
“Jahmir will turn into a veteran leader that will make sure that we do what we have to do to win games,” said Sanchez.
Young has set many goals for himself and is ready to hold the team accountable. Young wants to be able to give 100% out on the court and make the team better by his play. Mindset is the key and he is always trying to stay positive.
“Our mindset is to take it game by game and play as hard as we can,” said Young.
With a new recruiting class, Young has many new teammates around him. He wants to immediately insert them into the offense and make some magic on the court with them.
“They have been great for us and are very talented,” said Young. “We are learning from each other and just getting that chemistry down which is key.”
Young is going to continue to move forward and improve. This season is a huge one for the Niners as they want to keep that spotlight on the program. At the forefront will be Young and he is ready to turn some heads.
He will be the leader this season and will lead the team through adversity and many challenges. He not only wants to better himself but others and he will not stray away from it.
“I can’t worry about myself because it is all about the team,” said Young. “We are looking at the season with a positive attitude and mindset.”
