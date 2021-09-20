A solid defensive performance in the second half gave the Charlotte 49er men's soccer team their fourth win of the season, taking down the Niagara Purple Eagles 2-1.
"We had some stern reminders about what it means to play here," said Head Coach Kevin Langan after the game. "It was a good lesson for us to learn. It was a good experience for us."
The 49ers started the first half strong with a couple of shots in the 6:34 minute, with both shots being blocked by Niagara players.
The Purple Eagles got their first chance on target in the 20th minute with Josh Tufino shooting, but the shot was saved by Redshirt senior Daniel Kuzemka.
The 49ers first goal came in the 25th minute with Jonathan Nyandjo scoring a header into the back of the net, with the cross coming from Alessandro Negri and a pass to Negri from Kameron Lacey.
After a couple of substitutions by both teams, some miscommunication in the defense allowed Nuukele Gboe to slip by the defense to shoot the ball past Kuzemka five minutes after Charlotte's goal to score the equalizer.
After a couple more substitutions, the Niners retook the lead. Two minutes later, Kameron Lacey scored after a low cross from Jaxson Watermann.
Charlotte started the second half strong, with four shots in the first five minutes, with some of them coming from corner kicks courtesy of Joe Brito. He would get a chance to score in the 55th minute, but his shot misses left of the corner.
Niagara finally got a chance in the 62nd minute, with Gboe having another opportunity, but his shot was blocked. Purple Eagle Stephen Hasse shot on target in the 73rd minute and was saved by Kuzemka. The Purple Eagles continued putting pressure on the 49er defense, Obiefuna missing the net high. Charlotte finally got a chance to score on target in the 74th minute, with his shot saved by Niagara goalkeeper Josh Savoni. Kuzemka saved one more shot on target by the Purple Eagles in the 85th minute to close the game.
The 49ers outscored the Purple Eagles in shots, with Charlotte having 15 shots compared to Niagara's nine. Joe Brito had a busy night in terms of taking corners, with Charlotte having 11 corners in the game compared to Niagara's three. Kameron Lacey led the game in shots with five shots in the game.
Charlotte will continue the homestand when they host conference opponent South Carolina this Saturday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
