Charlotte men's soccer team traveled to Miami to take on 21st ranked Florida International. The Niners dropped the game 0-4 to the Panthers.
The 49ers took on their first team to be nationally ranked at the time of the match. FIU won over Charlotte for the first time since 2013 when the Niners joined Conference USA.
This win moved FIU to 7-1-1 on the season, while the loss moved Charlotte to 6-3-0 and 1-1 in C-USA play. Charlotte did not get off to a solid start to open up just their second C-USA game of the year.
Panthers pounce early
The Panthers ran out of the gates fast, scoring at the 4:42 mark when Stephen Afrifa knocked in a goal.
Not long after that, 18 minutes into the game, Bernardo Dos Santos knocked in a goal to double the Panthers' lead over the Niners. Right before the first half ended, Kareem Riley tackled another goal, giving FIU a 3-0 lead going into halftime.
Only one goal was scored in the second half, and it came at the 72:27 mark when Mauro Bravo sailed in the shot to give FIU their 4-0 lead that would last till the end of the match.
Charlotte offensive struggles
Charlotte's offense didn't have much of a chance in this match. FIU showed why they are nationally ranked by holding control of the ball majority of the game.
FIU had 18 shot attempts, while the Niners only had one more shot than the Panthers had goals with five shot attempts.
The only stats the Niners won were fouls where they had 12 while the Panthers had 14. The other stat the 49ers won was saves. Where they had three, FIU had two.
The Panthers kept the Niners goalie and defense busy which allowed them to score four times.
What's next
The Niners next match they host the Old Dominion Monarchs at Transamerica Field on Saturday, Oct. 9. With six games remaining this season, the 49ers sit sixth in the C-USA standings.
