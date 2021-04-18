The 49er men's soccer team could not find the back of the net in Huntington, WV, as #9 Marshall took down #12 Charlotte to win the Conference USA title by a score of 2-0. If Charlotte won, they would have been undefeated in conference play. With no Conference USA tournament, this was the 49ers' chance to be an automatic qualifier.
"I am proud of the players," said Charlotte head coach Kevin Langan. "They deserved more today. In finals, you need key moments to go for you, not against you. We hit the crossbar twice, and it goes over, they hit it once, and it goes in. They get gifted a penalty. Proud of the boys today; it just wasn't meant to be. We will rest up and watch the selection show tomorrow."
In the first half, Preston Popp had the first opportunity for the Niners, but his attempt went wide left. Sophomore Axel Sigurdarson has another opportunity with his header going over the bar. Another header shot, this time by Alex Willis, went high. Willis tried again minutes later, only for the shot to be blocked.
Into the second half, Alex Willis got another goal attempt only for his shot to hit the crossbar. Two minutes later, Marshall was awarded a penalty kick and converted by Jan-Erik Leinhos, his fourth goal of the season to take a 1-0 lead with 27 minutes left in the game.
Five minutes later, Marshall scored again, this time by Pedro Dolabella, his first goal of the season, to take a 2-0 lead. In the 79th minute, Charlotte had three shots in three minutes, with all of them being saved by Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle. After this, Charlotte did not get another attempt on net, which allowed Marshall to secure the win.
Marshall outshot Charlotte 10-9 while Charlotte had 11 corners to Marshall's three. Niner Alex Willis led the game in shots with four to his name. Marshall's Oliver Semmle had four saves, compared to Charlotte's Austin Mullins one.
Charlotte will now have to wait until Monday, April 19, to see if they make the NCAA tournament. They have made the tournament 14 times in school history. The selection show will start at 12 p.m. and be streamed live on NCAA.com.
