On a beautiful night at Transamerica Field, the Charlotte 49ers men's soccer team was unable to take down the Marshall Thundering Herd, the third-ranked team in the country and defending national champions, on Oct. 23.
In the first half, freshman Alessandro Negri had an early attempt on goal in the third minute, but goalkeeper Oliver Semmle saved it. After that, Marshall had three shots in five minutes, with one of them hitting the crossbar and none finding the back of the net.
After Marshall's onslaught, Kameron Lacey of Charlotte had a crack at goal but was saved again by Semmle. The Thundering Herd were the first ones to find the back of the net when Jan-Erik Leinhos scored when he crossed the ball over goalkeeper Daniel Kuzemka and into the back of the net.
After this, Charlotte turned up the tempo, taking two shots before scoring on the third attempt from a corner kick by Joe Brito and Delasi Basti scoring with a deflection off a Marshall player to tie the game. Marshall had four shots in the next 14 minutes, but none were on target, and Charlotte had one more attempt before half-time by Jaxson Watermann but was off target.
Into the second half, Charlotte had the first attempt of the half but was saved by Semmle. A big moment came in the 54th minute when Marshall player Vinicius Fernandes got his second yellow of the game and was sent off.
Even with ten men, Marshall continued to fight for a goal. Three minutes after the red card, Charlotte had a close attempt on goal, but Kuzemka saved it. Charlotte would only have one attempt on goal for Charlotte for the rest of the second half, even with the Thundering herd down to 10 men. Marshall had three attempts, all of them on target, but Kuzemka saved all. With no goal in the second half, the game went to overtime.
In overtime, Marshall had the first attempt by Vitor Dias, but it was wide left. The game's turning point came when five minutes into overtime, Kameron Lacey received a straight red from a tackle on goalkeeper Semmle, and both teams were now down to 10 men. A minute later, Marshall scored, with Milo Yosef scoring the game-winner with the cross coming from Gabriel Alves.
Marshall led the game in shots with 15 to Charlotte's nine. Charlotte led the game in corners with 10 to Marshall's three. Marshall's Vitor Diaz led the game in shots with four.
Charlotte will try to bounce back from the loss next Saturday when they take on the Kentucky Wildcats at home on Senior Night. The kickoff is at 7 p.m.
