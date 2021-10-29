The Charlotte men's teams are back at Transamerica field for a C-USA battle against the nationally fifth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats. Charlotte looks to bounce back after a close loss to Marshall in overtime on Oct. 23, also at home.
The Wildcats come into this game boasting a 10-0-4 record. Undefeated, yes, but there have been a few teams to force draws, so if the 49ers can force their way on Kentucky and keep the ball on the offensive side of the field, then they have a shot at handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season come Saturday.
In their loss against Marshall, the 49ers owned time of possession as they were on the attack for most of the second half. The team will need to do the same thing against Kentucky to keep them off tempo and disrupt their offensive flow.
Players to watch
Joe Brito, Charlotte: Brito comes in having started every game for the 49ers this season. He leads the team in total points and has eight total assists on the year. He is coming off a good showing against Marshall and will need to have the same impact against Kentucky if the 49ers want to achieve the upset.
Preston Popp, Charlotte: What is there to be said that hasn't already been said about Popp? He is a quick forward who does just about everything for his team. He is aggressive even when he doesn't have the ball in his possession. He leads the team in goals scored and will likely need a few come Saturday as well.
Luke Andrews, Kentucky: While the Wildcats generally spread the ball around and no one stands out from a scoring perspective, Andrews is one Wildcat who has played every game this season. He is the team's point leader with a total of eight, and he will be someone the defensive front of the 49ers will need to look out for.
Looking to gameday
This is the 49ers' second game in a row facing a team in the top five, and after the heart crusher against Marshall in overtime, the team will be playing with a bit of extra zeal on Saturday night. Game time is set for 7 p.m. from Transamerica field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.