Charlotte's men's soccer team is searching for a win over Marshall on Saturday, who are the defending national champions. The 49ers are coming off a 5-1 win over FAU.
Charlotte will head into the game with an 8-4 overall record and look to close out their next few regular-season games with tallies in the win column. Marshall is coming off a 1-0 win against Wright State University and stands at an overall record of 9-1-3.
The Niners look to build on the momentum from last Saturday's win and incorporate it into their game against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
"I think it's the same every season. No matter how well we're doing, this is the time we really need to turn up," said senior Preston Popp. "We're just gonna close out this last three-game stretch, play our way and build that into the conference tournament, and I'm sure we'll make the tournament if we just stick to our core basics."
Charlotte and Marshall have a matchup history dating back to 2013. The last match between the two teams resulted in a 2-0 win for the Thundering Herd. Charlotte hasn't had a win against Marshall since 2018. In 2019, the two teams played against one another in the championship match of the C-USA tournament, with Charlotte as the No. 2 seed. The match resulted in a 1-0 win for Marshall after two overtime periods.
The 49ers lead the overall matchup record 5-3-2. These two teams have played three games throughout their history that have led to double overtime. The most recent being the Marshall win in the 2019 conference championships. The other two were double-overtime ties, taking place in the regular seasons of 2014 and 2019.
Coach Kevin Langan, who has been a part of the coaching staff for 11 years and has led the team to over 130 wins, spoke on what he expects from the team in this coming game against Marshall.
"[I expect] a strong shot at performance," said Langan. "A performance full of pride and energy and a performance that reflects the competition in front of us, a very good opponent. We're fighting for conference points, we're fighting to put ourselves at the top of the conference, and we're fighting to put ourselves at the top of the conference standings. So, a performance that reflects all of that."
With the return of fans in the stands this season, the ability to use the crowds' energy for games has been a game-changer for a lot of teams. For the upcoming game, in particular, the crowd's energy will be extremely important to play off of.
"Obviously, when you see a big crowd in the stands, you immediately get hyped up," said junior Axel Siguadarson. "It's always more fun to play in front of a big crowd. I think for Marshall, it's going to help us a lot if we get a lot of people out there, and it's definitely going to show in our game."
Charlotte will take on Marshall at home on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:00 p.m at Transamerica Field and will be available to watch on ESPN+. There will be free t-shirts and pizza for the first 200 students and there will be a charity auction for pediatric cancer.
