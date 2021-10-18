The Charlotte 49ers men's soccer team prevailed after a dominating three-goal first half to take down the FAU Owls 5-1, with four different Niners scoring in the game on Oct. 16.
Charlotte had a chance early on in the first half when Allasandro Negri gave it a go, but his shot missed high. Charlotte found the back of the net in the 22nd minute when Delasi Batse got his first goal of the season with the assist coming from senior Joe Brito's free-kick from 35 yards.
Five minutes later, Charlotte extended the lead to two when another senior, Alex Willis, scored to put the Niners up 2-0. Florida Atlantic had their opportunities as well, but Charlotte continued their attack and found the back of the net yet again when Preston Popp scored with two minutes left in the half to extend the 49ers' lead to three.
Into the second half, Charlotte picked up right where they left off and had a shot on target by Andre Vicharelli, but FAU goalkeeper Neil Strauber saved it. In the 53rd minute, FAU had a chance on target, but Charlotte goalkeeper Daniel Kuzemka saved it. This shot was followed by six more shots by the owls in the next 19 minutes but none could find the back of the net.
Popp found the back of the net again in the 72nd minute to extend the lead to four. After a couple of substitutions and fouls by both teams, the Owls of Florida Atlantic finally scored their first goal in the 86th minute, with Filip Jauk getting the goal. The game's final goal came with two seconds left to play when Jaxson Watermann scored the goal to end the game with a 5-1 scoreline.
"It was an incredible performance tonight, and one we have been waiting for on the road in conference play," head coach Kevin Langan said after the game. "As we enter the final stretch of the season, we are excited to see the boys are playing with that strong Charlotte identity."
Charlotte led the game in shots with 16 to FAU's 14. Charlotte had ten first-half shots, while FAU had 12 of their shots in the second half. Shots on target played a factor, with Charlotte having 11 shots on target compared to FAU's four. This kept the Owls goalie on his toes, with the Owls having six saves to Charlotte's four.
The Niners will now take a week off before taking on the defending national champions, the Marshall Thundering Herd Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.