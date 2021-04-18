Charlotte men’s soccer will be riding their six-game win streak into Huntington, W.V., for a ranked matchup with the Marshall Thundering Herd in the season finale. This inner conference matchup will decide the winner of the conference and an automatic NCAA tournament bid. Game time is set for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
The 49ers (6-2-1) enter the game as the No. 12 team in the nation. Despite starting the season 0-2-1, they have found their stride over the past month and a half, winning six straight conference games. During that stretch, the 49ers have outscored their opponents 11-1, with their only goal allowed coming against a ranked Kentucky team on March 7.
This season has been about making adjustments. Charlotte made a goalkeeper change halfway through the season, moving from Daniel Kuzemka to Austin Mullins, who plays perfectly in the net. In the four games he’s started, Mullins has saved 11 shots and allowed no goals, which has significantly helped Charlotte’s undefeated stretch.
Charlotte is coming off a 1-0 victory over FIU on senior day, with the lone goal coming from Preston Popp, his sixth of the season. Popp has been a bright spot for the 49ers, leading the team in goals (6) and points (12). The junior forward has also been awarded two Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week awards.
With a perfect 6-0 record in the conference, the 49ers have earned 18 points, just edging out Marshall with 16. With no conference tournament this season, Charlotte will have to win or force a tie to be crowned the title and earn their eighth conference regular-season title in program history.
Being a championship worthy team takes hard work and winning tough road games, which is exactly what Charlotte has done throughout the season. The 49ers are unbeaten on the road, going 3-0-1, including a 3-0 victory over Old Dominion just two weeks ago.
On the other hand, Marshall (8-2-2) has played consistently throughout the entire season and is the No. 9 team in the country. Like Charlotte, the Herd head into the matchup unbeaten in conference, holding a 5-0-1 record in the league with the only draw coming against Old Dominion.
Vitor Dias has been the offensive bright spot for the Herd, leading the team with 15 points. He doesn’t shoot often, but when he does, it’s effective, leading the team with six goals on ten shot attempts. It’s not all Dias on the offensive third as four other players have scored at least two goals this season.
Marshall comes in as one of the better attacking teams in the conference, scoring the third-most goals this year with 22. In comparison, Charlotte has only scored 13 goals. Defensively, both teams come in as the best in the conference, so these teams are the powerhouse programs in the league.
These two teams have been a closely contested rivalry over recent years. They last met in the 2019 C-USA championship game, where Marshall came out victorious in double overtime, 1-0. This was their first win over the Niners in program history. The two met earlier that season, in which the game went to double overtime as well, but the match ended in a draw.
Regardless of the outcome, both teams are still likely to make the NCAA tournament, but this matchup still has huge implications on the conference champion.
