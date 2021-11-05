The Charlotte 49ers men's soccer team will play their final regular-season game at UAB on Saturday, Nov. 6. The 49ers are riding a new wave of momentum as in the team's previous game, where they upset the fifth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats 2-1 in overtime.
With the win, Charlotte improved to 9-5-0 overall with a 4-3-0 record in conference play. The Blazers currently have an overall record of 2-11-1 and are 0-6-1 in conference play as they look to muster one final push at a win in conference before the end of the season.
In the upset win over fifth-ranked Kentucky, Charlotte was dominant in the midfield and wore down the Kentucky defense. The 49ers need to keep this up if they hope to come out on top against UAB.
Players to Watch For:
The first player to watch for is redshirt senior goalie Daniel Kuzemka who will once again be in goal for the 49ers. He was vital in the last matchup with UAB, resulting in a 3-0 win. Kuzemka has saved 51 shots and has three clean sheets this season, and if the 49ers want to come out on top, they will need him to step up.
Redshirt senior midfielder Joe Brito had an equalizing goal in Charlotte's last outing against Kentucky, his fifth on the season. Brito has been all over the field as he leads the team with nine assists and has been a maestro this season. Keep an eye on him to be prominent in the contest.
UAB goalkeeper Seth Torman had a strong performance in their last game against Old Dominion as he had seven saves and kept a clean sheet through regular time and overtime. The 49ers will have to attack vigorously and play well as Torman doesn't let many shots get past him.
Keys to a Charlotte Victory:
The 49ers will need to ramp up the defensive pressure if they hope to come out on top. The team did this well against Kentucky, allowing the team to stay in the contest.
Charlotte needs to maximize opportunities on the offensive side of the ball. The team had a total of ten shots against the Wildcats, and they kept fighting for opportunities. If the 49ers can continue to get good looks, they should get out to a good start.
Matchup History:
This will be the 38th meeting all-time between Charlotte and UAB. Charlotte leads the series 23-9-5 over UAB, and the last time these two teams met was back in the spring, and the 49ers won 3-0. The game was chippy as there were 11 yellow cards given, which produced two red cards issued to UAB.
What's at stake:
With this being the final game of the regular season for both teams, the end goal is to win. For Charlotte, this weekend, a win will clinch the third seed for the conference tournament, setting up a possible quarterfinal matchup with FAU or South Carolina, two opponents that the team has already beaten this year.
A loss will see the team fall to the fourth seed and result in a quarterfinal matchup with last weekend's opponent Kentucky. As for UAB, no matter the result on Saturday, their season will come to an end.
How to Watch:
The game will get underway on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. in BBVA Field in Birmingham, Ala. The game can be streamed on CUSA.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.