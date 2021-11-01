On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Charlotte men's soccer team (9-5-0, 4-3-0) defeated the Kentucky Wildcats (10-1-4, 2-1-4) 2-1 to give the Wildcats their first loss of the season in a crucial match in Conference USA (C-USA) play for the 49ers.
The Wildcats came into tonight's match as one of the three undefeated schools in the nation. With this win, the 49ers secured a place in the C-USA championships and possibly higher seeding in the NCAA men's soccer tournament.
Charlotte also held senior night, recognizing eight seniors on the team. The seniors' recognized on the night were Joe Brito, Preston Popp, Daniel Kuzemka, Ethan Sawdon, Delasi Batse, Alex Willis, Luke Johnson and Jaxson Watermann.
"The message tonight is that on our day, we can play with anyone in the country, but we have to make it go our way. We have to win these tight games; we have to win against good opponents, we have to find a way to win regulation or overtime, and we have to continue going and going and going," said Head Coach Kevin Langan.
"Unfortunately, we have been on the wrong end of some results this year, but tonight we were not going to allow it not to go our way. So it was awesome to see the heart and character of the guys Tonight to get the win," he said.
First half
The Wildcats kicked off the match and were the better team in the first half, dominating possession with 53% and having six shots on target. Charlotte only had one shot on target. The 49ers got off to a slow start and did not create clear goal-scoring opportunities to score in the first half.
The match's first goal came from the Wildcats forward Luke Andrews after defender Mason Visconti cleared the ball. It took a big deflection off of 49ers midfielder Koby Carr and landed in the 49er's defensive half. Andrews had a one-on-one opportunity with 49ers goalkeeper Daniel Kuzemka and was able to place the ball in the left bottom corner beating Kuzemka to score the goal.
Second half
The 49ers grew into the game in the second half and started to move the ball more efficiently. The 49ers had seven shots as opposed to the Wildcats four. The 49ers were on top of the wildcats in the last 10 minutes of the half, creating goal-scoring opportunities and dribbling at defenders with pace and skill to beat them.
The 49er's goal came in the last five minutes of regulation at the 85:29 mark. Defender Malcolm Walters chipped in a pass inside the penalty area to beat two defenders and assist Brito, beat two Kentucky defenders and the goalkeeper placed it in the bottom left corner.
The Wildcats were able to get one last dangerous opportunity at the four-minute mark with a shot inside the penalty area from forward Enzo Maurin, but 49ers Kuzemka denied him the goal with a crucial save to keep the match tied till the end of regulation.
Overtime
After the late goal in regulation time, the 49ers had the momentum going into the 10 minute overtime.
Only one overtime period was sufficient. With 20 seconds left on the clock, Wildcats defender number four Luis Grassow handled the ball after failing to control it from a throw-in played to him properly.
This gave the great opportunity for 49ers Brito to cross the ball into Popp, who was able to take a touch to control the ball in the penalty area and place it past the Wildcats goalkeeper for the golden goal.
Post-match reaction from the 49ers.
"The first half was not good enough. There was not enough energy and desire from the guys. Normally, we bring the tactics board out at halftime and see what matchups we can create to exploit the opponent. I told the guys, 'this is not about tactics this is about heart, desire, and how much you want it tonight,'" said Langan on the win."
"I challenged the guys and told them at halftime in the locker room. I got to raise my voice and look at the guys in the eyes and let them know this is your season on the line here," he added.
It was one last chance for Brito and his team to shine at home during the regular season.
"Tonight was an awesome moment for all of us. We always try to make the senior night memorable for the seniors who came before us, but to be able to do it for ourselves is something we will remember for the rest of our lives," said Brito. "We will look to end the season on a good note at our last regular season match at UAB and continue to build momentum and confidence for the C-USA tournament we will be hosting here."
For Popp, it was hard to put the moment into words.
"I'm speechless right now. We always want to contribute to the team and get an assist or score, but it definitely made the night even more special for us to score tonight," he said.
The 49ers will travel away for conference play against UAB on Nov. 6 to play their last regular-season match. Kick-off is at 8 p.m., and the match will be available to stream live on CUSA.TV site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.