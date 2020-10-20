When Conference USA announced the fall sports of men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball championships were all going to move to the spring season due to COVID-19, that prompted schools to move the seasons for those sports to the spring time as well.
At that time, the Charlotte men’s soccer team was just starting to prepare for the 2020 season, a season that had been in question since the start of the global pandemic back in March.
Over the summer, little by little, fall sports teams started to pull out of their seasons and Charlotte started to lose games on their schedule. The NCAA championships were moved and the domino effect began.
During that time, Charlotte men’s soccer coach Kevin Langan knew the best thing to do was to keep his team ready for whatever was thrown their way.
“At the back of your mind, it’s always a possibility that it's going to happen.” said Langan. “When you're involving competitive sport, you’re always just preparing, living day to day, getting ready for the start date until they take it away from you.
Langan has a team that is coming off a memorable 2019 season where the 49ers went 12-4-4 and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
As his team hit a block in the road thanks to the pandemic, the veteran coach has made a name for the unexpected extra time off and the team has embraced it. The time has become a second offseason for the 49ers.
“It was a kind of a staggered approach,” said Langan. “Every time they changed a little bit, it gave us a new start date, a new reason to train hard that day. We went through eight weeks of every week getting different news and eventually when we knew it had been canceled, it changed our focus from the competitive season, to what we call here the developmental season.”
The players spent time away from the campus as most of them dealt with the pandemic back in their hometowns. When it was time to get back to training in Charlotte, life was noticeably different for the players.
As of Oct. 1, the players still aren’t back in the weight room and only meeting on the field to lessen the chance of spread of the coronavirus. The players are also in control of their own laundry and gear.
“We thought that was important, to really just create a small risk environment,” said Langan. “To start, when we got back together, we were in small groups. No more than six players to a pod.”
Even though things have changed about the look of practice, the mentality for team has not. The goal is to still train for another season.
“I guess overall the approach didn’t change,” said Langan. “Our philosophy and approach to this time is to develop each player. It’s the same approach we have in the spring season, we just flipped it to the fall.”
When the team finally does take the field, it will be important to have veteran players lead the way for a 49ers squad that has a lot of potential.
Senior midfielder, Joe Brito will be a key part of leading the squad through a uncertain 2021 spring season. Brito has started 31 games for Charlotte and will look to only improve during his senior season.
As a senior, Brito was distraught when the news first hit as the anticipation for the 2020 season was higher than ever. However, he looked at the bright side.
“It was obviously really disappointing for a lot of us because we were so excited to get going in our senior year,” said Birto. “You just have to reframe how you look at it and see how now you have more time to prepare for that season.”
The fall time is usually when the team is playing two or three games a week, now Brito and his team have had to adjust to a different schedule this autumn.
“In season, it’s a different type of training,” said Brito. “Now that we are not in training we can do a lot more playing and weightlifting.”
The world is a lot different since the 49ers last took to the pitch and played in a regular season game. This season, flying will be kept at a minimal for games and playing more opponents in neighborhood states will be a possibility. When that time does come, Charlotte will be ready and try to avoid any issues related to the coronavirus for a smooth sailing 2021 season.
"We are teaching the guys to 100 percent to everyday put themselves in a low-risk environment," said Langan. "We are trying to guide them and help them."
There will be times for Charlotte that games might be canceled or postponed, but Langan wants to his team to control what they control. While playing on the road will be the biggest risk to get the coronavirus, Langan is hopeful his staff can keep the players away from the virus.
"We are going to teach the guys the new norm," said Langan. "We're just gonna create our own bubble and stay away from trouble."
