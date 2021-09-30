Charlotte men's soccer team won their fourth consecutive game 2-0 against Wofford College on Tuesday, Sep. 29, closing out their last non-conference game of the season.
The 49ers' record now stands at 6-2-0 for the overall season. Tuesday's game was the eighth all-time meeting and third consecutive win against Wofford. The two teams' matchup history now stands at a 4-4-0 draw.
Charlotte outshot Wofford 14-9 through the duration of the match, eventually leading to two successive clean sheets for the Niners.
First Half
The game started slow, with the first 40 minutes resulting in a lot of back and forth play in the midfield and ultimately no scoring for either team.
Juniors Axel Sigurdarson and Jaxson Watermann combined to put the Niners up 1-0 with just three minutes remaining in the period. Watermann sent a cross over to Sigurdarson to gain the first notch on the scoresheet before heading into the locker room.
Second Half
The Niners came out strong in the second half by keeping control of the play for the remainder of the game and allowing little chance for Wofford to equalize the score sheet.
The hard-fought match continued, and with under half an hour left to play, junior Kameron Lacey served up a beautiful finish into a wide-open goal with the help of seniors Preston Popp and Joe Brito.
The backline led Charlotte to their victory by fending off the Terriers for the last 26 minutes, leading to only one save having to be made by senior Daniel Kuzemka.
Players of the Game
Sigurdarson's goal was his first of the season, with this being only his third game back after missing the first half of the season due to an injury.
Kameron Lacey found the back of the net to extend his point streak to the last four games. The 49ers are 4-0 every time Lacey finds a spot on the scoresheet since being put into the starting lineup.
The starting back line for the Niners, consisting of freshmen Ian Pilcher and Lasse Laursen, and senior Delasi Batse, stepped up defensively, with Kuzemka only facing one shot in this game.
Point Leaders
Brito and Lacey lead the team in points, with their totals hitting the double digits. Brito has four goals and five assists, putting him at 13 points on the season. Lacey has five goals and two assists, placing him at 12 points on the season.
What's next?
Charlotte will be on the road this Saturday night facing FIU, resuming conference play. Kickoff in Miami, Florida, is scheduled for 7 p.m ET on CUSA.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.