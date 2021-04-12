The No. 14 Charlotte men's soccer continues its mid-season turnaround as they beat FAU 1-0 on Saturday, April 10, after a great defensive showing.
Charlotte got on the board early. Their lone goal came from a Preston Popp shot assisted by Luke Johnson about nine minutes into the game.
This goal gives Popp his fifth of the year, which is a team-high. After this, it wasn't until long after that Charlotte put up a fight on the offensive end. The Niners only got one shot in the rest of the first half. Charlotte picked up the pace a little offensively in the second half, putting up three shots in the first 26 minutes of the half.
Following this, the Niners had three shots in less than four minutes. Although they didn't score off this, it was a strong way to finish the game on the offensive end. The team finished with 10 total shots. Popp led with three and a goal, while Alex Willis and Hunter Omli each followed up with two shots of their own.
While the 49er offense had ups and downs, the defensive end was dominant throughout the entire game. FAU was able to get 11 shots off, but goalkeeper Austin Mullins only had to save two of them, which he did, one of which was an amazing diving save. With this effort, the defense hasn't allowed a score in over 450 minutes of playtime.
"This is a special group of young men," Charlotte coach Kevin Langan said after the game. "We have five players in quarantine and have only been allowed to train for six days in the last 20. But this group refuses to back down and continues to pursue our team's goals ruthlessly."
Next game
Next up is a C-USA game against 3-3-1 FIU, the last home game of the season. This game will take place Wednesday, April 14, at 2 p.m. and is the Niner's senior day. FIU hasn't beat the Niners since 1996 despite playing nine games against each other since then.
