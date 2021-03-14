Charlotte's men's soccer team (2-2-1) shut out UAB (2-8-1) on Saturday to get Head Coach Kevin Langan his 100th win with the program. The Niners came out on top at 3-0 in a dominant performance for the team to get their first home win of the season.
"Very happy to get our first home win and a clean sheet," said Langan. "Happy we were able to stick it out and do what we had to do to get the win."
The 49ers' second win of the season was hard-fought as the game's first goal would not come until the second half of play. Defense was key for both teams in the first 45 minutes of play.
In the first half, the 49ers had five shots on goal but could not convert on any of their chances. Forward Preston Popp attacked the goal early and often, but the Blazers defense would stand strong. The Blazers would only get one shot on goal, and it would come from defender Guillermo Rodriguez. The Niners controlled the ball early, which resulted in a lack of opportunities for the Blazers.
Going into the halftime break, both teams looked to create a spark on the ball's offensive side to get on the scoreboard.
In the second half, the 49ers had three shots on goal in the first seven minutes and seemed to be getting close to breaking the tie.
In the 58th minute, the Blazers made their first mistake as goalie Seth Torman was awarded a red card. This resulted in a penalty kick for the Niners, and defender Sean Suber took the shot and scored to break the tie, giving Charlotte a 1-0 lead.
The 49ers once again continued to get a multitude of shots on goal against the Blazers. Charlotte used the newfound momentum to get back on the board in the 74th minute. Axel Sigurdarson scored his first goal of the season to extend the Niners lead to 2-0.
The team put the game out of reach in the 82nd minute as Kameron Lacey scored his first goal this season. Sean Suber was the catalyst for the play as he would get an assist.
The Niners shut down the Blazers to get their second win of the season in a hard-fought battle. Charlotte will take what they have learned in this game into the rest of the season.
Coach Langan was able to secure his 100th career win as a head coach. It has been a long time coming for one of the best in the business. Langan has a lot more he hopes to accomplish in his time in Charlotte.
"I think back to all the wonderful student-athletes, moments, accomplishments, and achievements that we have had here," said Langan. "I am very proud, but we gotta keep going."
The 49ers, who are currently riding a two-game winning streak, will return to action on Saturday, March 20, when they travel to Columbia to take on Conference USA opponent South Carolina. Gametime will be at 2 p.m.
"It was a very typical conference game with a lot on the line for both teams," said Langan. "We are looking forward to what is to come with the team in our future matchups."
