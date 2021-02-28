Charlotte's men's soccer could not come back from an early goal from West Virginia as the Mountaineers took down the Charlotte 49ers 3-0 on Friday, Feb. 26.
On a rainy and cold night at Transamerica Field, WVU capitalized on 49er errors.
"Extremely disappointed with the result tonight," Charlotte head coach Kevin Langan said after the game. "Our opponents had only a couple of shots on goal and were given a penalty. We hit the crossbar twice, had a goal disallowed, and missed numerous gilt-edged chances" We will rally around the guys this week, so we are ready to fight for the conference championship starting next weekend."
West Virginia found the back of the net early in the match in the fourth minute, with Jaeggi Bourlot scoring off an assist by Jesus De Vicente to put the Mountaineers up 1-0. The Mountaineers got another goal in the 31st minute after a foul was called on Charlotte inside the penalty kick. This allowed Bjarne Thiesen to send one to the upper left corner and pass keeper Daniel Kuzemka to put West Virginia up 2-0. Minutes later, in the 36th minute, West Virginia scored again as Tony Pineda shot went past Kuzemka to score their third goal of the half to put the Mountaineers up 3-0.
Charlotte could not find the back of the net the whole game but had some close chances. Charlotte's Ethan Sawdon hit the crossbar on a free kick from 25 yards out in the 32nd minute. And the Niners had a goal waved offside in the 72nd minute. Then, in the 79th minute, Alex Willis's shot hit the crossbar from 20 yards out.
Charlotte outscored West Virginia 16-5, but the Niners only had three shots on target while the Mountaineers had four on target. In a physical game, West Virginia had 19 fouls compared to Charlotte's nine. The Niners also had nine corners, while West Virginia had none.
Charlotte will try to rebound back next Saturday, March 6, at 5 p.m. when they take on Conference USA opponent in the Kentucky Wildcats.
