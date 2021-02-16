Charlotte 49er athletics teams had another busy week, as things start to get busier each day this spring.
Catch up on all the action in this week's Niner Sports Roundup.
Tennis
Charlotte women's tennis team had another successful week. The team shutout Campbell 7-0 on Tuesday in a home matchup. Ruxi Schech (6-3, 6-1), Kaavya Sawhney (6-2, 6-1), Emma Wilkins (6-4, 7-6), Rocio Safont (3-6, 6-2, 6-2), Emma Scott (6-2, 6-2) and Maddie Brown (by default) were all successful for the 49ers in the singles portion of the match.
Charlotte then picked up their second win of the week against Clemson, with a 4-3 win against the ACC school. It was the seventh win in a row for Charlotte. Emma Wilkins 6-0, 7-5), Kaayva Sawhney (6-0, 6-3), and Rocio Safont (6-3, 6-4) highlighted the single portion of the event. Schech/Sawhney, Jenna Dean/Margaux Maquet won double matches for the 49ers.
Charlotte'sNo. 1 ranked North Carolina snapped Charlotte's win streak on Monday, Feb. 15. The 49ers lost 0-7 and dropped to 7-3 on the year.
The men's team picked up two wins in back-to-back days. The 49ers beat North Carolina Wesleyan 5-2 on Friday, Feb. 12, and then North Carolina Central, 7-0.
Soccer
Charlotte's men's soccer team played in its first game in over 400 days at Duke. The 49ers tied with the ACC team, 0-0. Find the full recap on the game here.
The women's team begins its season on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Western Carolina.
Volleyball
Charlotte swept Conference USA (C-USA) foe Florida International, beating the Panthers 3-1 in both games. For the full recap, click here to read the action in full.
Basketball
Charlotte women's basketball had a successful week with a sweep of Old Dominion in two overtime games. The 49ers won their first game against ODU in two overtimes, 102-95. The team won the second game in overtime 87-80. Find the full recap of the second game here.
The men's team lost their first game to ODU by only two points, 76-78, at home. On the road in their Saturday game, Charlotte lost after being down early on in the game. The 49ers lost 45-64. Charlotte is currently on a four-game losing streak.
Softball
Charlotte beat Appalachian State at home in their first game of the season, 4-3 in eight innings. The rest of the results of the 49ers' series was not available at press time.
Awards
Charlotte women's basketball has two award winners from last week. Freshman Molina Williams won C-USA Freshman of the Week. Williams averaged 9.5 points, and 13.5 rebounds as the 49ers swept ODU. Octavia Jett-Wilson won co-player C-USA of the week after averaging 38.0 points and 11.0 rebounds last week.
Charlotte men's soccer goalkeeper Daniel Kuzemka was named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week after keeping the Duke Devils scoreless last week.
Charlotte volleyball's Emani' Foster won her fourth straight Freshman of the Week award while Lara Kretschmer won Defensive Player of the Week.
