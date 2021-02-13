Charlotte's men's soccer team took the field for the first time for a regular-season game in over 400 days. The 49ers traveled to Durham to face Duke in a non-conference matchup.
In a psychical match, the two teams tied 0-0 after a two overtime game. Charlotte falls to 0-0-1 on the season.
In the 17th minute, Luke Johnson took the first Niner shot but went wide of goal. Niner Goalkeeper Daniel Kuzemka saved Blue Devil Nick Pariano. In the 31st minute, a shot by Carson Griffith also went wide. A shot by Alex Willis was on target, but Duke goalkeeper Alex Willis made the save.
In the 56th minute, Willis saved Axel Sigurdarson's shot. Alex Willis saved two shots in a row in the 84th minute by Chance Pellerin. Chance led the Niners in shots with these two attempts.
In the 91st minute, Charlotte's Preston Popp took a shot that Duke's Hamill saved. With 49 seconds left in the game, Charlotte's Jonathan Nyandjo shot was blocked, and after this, Joe Brito took another shot that went wide of goal in what would be the Niners final shot.
Duke led the game in shots with 14 with six on target, while Charlotte had nine shots with five on target. Blue Devil Thorleifu Ulfarsson led the game in shots with four. Daniel Kuzemka got his first career shutout and had six saves to keep the Blue Devils from scoring.
"I was very proud of our team tonight," said Coach Kevin Langan after the game. "It has been a long time since we have played a meaningful game, so it was great watching our team play with great energy and enthusiasm."
Friday's game was the first shutout for Daniel Kuzemka in his 49er career, and the red-shirt junior also recorded six saves.
Charlotte returns to action in their home opener next Saturday, February 20, at 2 p.m. when they take on UNC- Wilmington.
