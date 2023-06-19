After previous reports that Jordan was looking to sell the team, it has been announced that he has come to an agreement to sell his majority ownership stake for $3 billion, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.
Jordan has been a part owner of the Charlotte franchise since 2006 and became the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets in 2010 when he paid $275 million for the majority stake. During Jordan’s tenure as the majority owner, Charlotte has not had much success, finishing a season with a winning record three times and making the playoffs only twice, losing in the first round both times. Charlotte also set the lowest single-season winning percentage for a team during Jordan’s time as majority owner.
Jordan will continue to run basketball operations for the Hornets through the NBA draft and the start of free agency until the NBA approves the sale and will remain a minority owner.
Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall lead the new ownership group. Schnall was previously a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks, and Plotkin was previously a minority owner of the Hornets prior to the sale. The new ownership group also includes rapper J. Cole and country music singer Eric Church, both natives of North Carolina.
The new ownership group inherits a team that finished the 2022-23 season 27-55, the fourth-worst record in the NBA and holds the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.