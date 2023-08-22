The Major League Baseball season continues to heat up with impressive individual and team performances as we approach the playoffs.
The Atlanta Braves sweep the New York Yankees
Aug. 14-16
The Braves swept the Yankees, shutting them out in two of the three games in the series.
In game one, the Braves beat the Yankees 11-3, scoring eight runs in the first three innings. Eddie Rosario and Nicky Lopez both recorded three hits for the Braves, with Lopez driving in three runs.
Max Fried pitched six innings for the Braves, allowing two runs and getting the win.
In game two, the Braves shut out the Yankees 5-0, allowing a single hit.
Bryce Elder was the Braves starter, pitching seven innings, striking out three batters, and getting the win.
All five of the Braves' runs came from home runs, with Marcell Ozuna hitting a three-run homer in the first innings and Ronald Acuña Jr. hitting a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
In game three, the Braves won 2-0, with Charlie Morton pitching six innings and tying his season-high strikeouts with 10.
The Braves' two runs came from a second-inning home run by Rosario.
Spencer Torkelson leads the Detroit Tigers over the Minnesota Twins
Wednesday, Aug. 16
The Tigers defeated the Twins 8-7, with Spencer Torkelson leading the offense. Torkelson hit a pair of home runs for the Tigers. The first of his home runs came in the third inning off Kenta Maeda, cutting the Twins' lead to just one run. His second home run came in the seventh inning off Griffin Jax, extending the Tigers' lead to two.
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 for their 11th win in a row
Thursday, Aug. 17
Los Angeles extended their winning streak to 11 on Thursday with a 1-0 win over the Brewers.
Lance Lynn started the game for the Dodgers, giving them seven innings and allowing only four hits.
The Dodgers' lone run came from an eighth-inning home from Austin Barnes, his first of the season.
Evan Phillips came in for the ninth inning, striking out two of the four batters he faced and got the save.
Julio Rodríguez makes history
Aug. 14-20
Julio Rodríguez broke the Major League record for most hits in a four-game span with 17 hits.
Rodríguez was named American League Player of the Week. Across the week, Rodríguez hit two home runs, drove in 12 runs and had a .568 batting average as well as an OPS of 1.417.
The Washington Nationals defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Little League Classic
Sunday, Aug. 20
The Nationals and Phillies matched up in the Little League Classic. The Nationals got off to a hot start, getting five straight hits to start the game and scoring four runs.
The Phillies made a comeback attempt in the ninth inning, scoring three runs from a Brandon Marsh RBI single and a Jake Cave two-run home run, but they could not overcome the Nationals' 4-0 lead.
