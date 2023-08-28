As we close in on the final month of the Major League Baseball season, there has been no shortage of significant events, from career highs to a former World Series MVP retiring.
New York Yankees lose nine games in a row for the first time in 41 years
Tuesday, Aug. 22
With a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals, the New York Yankees' losing streak reached nine consecutive games for the first time since 1982.
Both of the Nationals' runs came from solo home runs, the first from Carter Kieboom in the third inning and the other from CJ Abrams in the eighth inning.
The Yankees' lone run came from a Ben Rortvedt solo home run in the third inning. Mason Thompson was credited with the win for the Nationals, while Tommy Kahnle received the loss for the Yankees.
Cole Ragans matches his career high in strikeouts in a 4-0 Kansas City Royals win
Wednesday, Aug. 23
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Oakland Athletics 4-0 behind the pitching of Cole Ragans. Ragans matched his career high in strikeouts with 11 while only allowing two hits across his six innings of shutout ball. The Royals' offense helped Ragans by giving him four support runs, including home runs from Dairon Blanco and Bobby Witt Jr.
Aaron Judge's first career three-homer game
Wednesday, Aug. 23
The Yankees snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 9-1 win over the Nationals behind a big performance from Aaron Judge. Judge slugged three home runs, driving in six total runs. The game marks the first time in Judge's career he has hit three home runs. The Yankees got six and two-thirds scoreless innings of shutout ball from Luis Severino.
Shohei Ohtani suffers a tear in his UCL
The 2023 American League MVP frontrunner, Shohei Ohtani, suffered a setback to his season, being diagnosed with a tear in his UCL. Ohtani will continue to hit for the Los Angeles Angels for the remainder of the season. Ohtani is set to be a free agent in the offseason, where he is expected to command a record-breaking contract for his ability on the mound and at the plate.
Stephen Strasburg retires
After struggling with injuries for the previous three seasons, Stephen Strasburg decided to hang up his cleats.
Strasburg was the first overall selection in the 2009 MLB draft, making his debut in 2010 and being a key piece in turning the Nationals franchise around. Strasburg posted a 3.24 ERA across his career while being named an all-star three times. The highest point of Strasburg's career came in 2019 when he helped lead the Washington Nationals to their first-ever World Series while being named World Series MVP.