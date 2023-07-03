This week of June 19 for Major League Baseball (MLB) season had many exciting moments, like individual and team offensive outbursts and career milestones.
Luis Arráez records another five-hit game
MLB’s batting average leader Luis Arráez raised his batting average to .400 with a five-for-five performance, driving in two runs in an 11-0 Marlins win over the Toronto Blue Jays on June 19.
This performance was the third five-hit game for Arráez this month. Arráez recorded his managed this feat for the first time on June 3 before doing it again on June 16.
Braves score five runs in the 10th inning against Philadelphia
The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies went nine scoreless innings against each other, with Bryce Elder throwing seven innings with six strikeouts and Aaron Nola throwing six innings with five strikeouts on June 22.
Michael Harris II hit a single in the top of the 10th inning, driving in Sam Hilliard to start the scoring. Michael Harris stole second before Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a single of his own and also stole second base.
With two outs and runners on second and third, Austin Riley hit a ball into left field, where Kyle Schwarber made an error scoring both Harris and Acuña to make the score 3-0.
The next batter, Marcell Ozuna, hit a two-run home run making it a 5-0 game. The Phillies scored one in the bottom of the 10th inning to make the final score 5-1 for a Braves win.
Joe Ryan throws a complete game shutout against the Red Sox
On June 22, Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan allowed only three hits and no walks in a complete game shutout. Ryan struck out nine batters and lowered his season ERA to 2.98. The performance was Ryan’s first career full game.
Elly De La Cruz hits for the cycle against the Braves
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle in his 15th game on June 23. It’s the first cycle by a Reds player in 34 years.
De La Cruz started his day with a second-inning double, following up with a third-inning home run. He hit a single in the fifth inning and finished the cycle with a sixth-inning triple.
De La Cruz drove in four runs and scored three runs himself.
The Angels score 25 runs in a win over the Rockies
On June 24, The Los Angeles Angels got a quick start against the Colorado Rockies, scoring 23 runs in the first four innings, including a 13-run third inning.
After a 23-0 start, the Angels added one more run in the sixth inning and another in the eighth inning for a total of 25 runs.
The Angels hit five home runs and only struck out three times. Brandon Drury, Hunter Renfroe and Mickey Moniak each drove in four runs, with David Fletcher driving in five.