With less than a month in the Major League Baseball season, teams are making late-season pushes for a playoff spot as players strive for awards.
Justin Steele's dominant performance against San Francisco
Monday, Sept. 4
Justin Steele is pushing for the National League Cy Young Award. In his outing against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, he pitched eight two-hit shutout innings while striking out a season-high 12 batters in the Chicago Cubs 5-0 victory. Steele's performance lowered his season ERA to 2.55 and tied him with Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider for the league lead in wins with 16.
Minnesota Twins score 20 runs against Cleveland
Monday, Sept. 4
The Minnesota Twins had an offensive outburst against the Cleveland Guardians, winning 20-6. Six of the Twins' 20 runs were driven in by former first-overall pick Royce Lewis. Lewis hit a grand slam in the second inning, extending the Twins lead to 6-0, then drove in two more runs with a single in the sixth inning to put the Twins up 11-1.
Along with Lewis, five other Twins hit home runs in the game. The Twins' victory extended their division lead to 7.5 games over the Guardians.
Giancarlo Stanton hit his 400th career home run
Tuesday, Sept. 5
Giancarlo Stanton's sixth-inning go-ahead home run for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers marked the 400th home run of his career. The Yankees added two more runs to defeat the Tigers 5-1, improving to 69-69 on the season.
Stanton has had an up-and-down career with the Yankees, dealing with injuries after being acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins prior to the 2018 season. He has fallen so far in 2023, with a .205 batting average and 22 home runs following the victory over the Tigers.
Zac Gallen's complete game shutout
Friday, Sept. 8
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen led the way with his second career complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win over the Cubs. The Diamondbacks' lone run of the game came from an eighth-inning single from Corbin Carroll, scoring Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Gallen allowed just three hits while striking out nine Cubs batters. Gallen lowered his season ERA to 3.31 and improved his record to 15-7.
New York Yankees overcome Milwaukee Brewers no-hit bid to win 5-4
Sunday, Sept. 10
The Yankees defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in the 13th inning after failing to record a hit for the first 10 innings of the game. The two teams went into the 11th inning scoreless after eight no-hit innings from Corbin Burnes, followed by two no-hit innings from Devin Williams and Abner Uribe for the Brewers, and seven three-hit innings from Gerrit Cole, followed by three no-hit innings from Wandy Peralta, Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle for the Yankees.
Each team scored one run in the 11th inning to force a 12th, where the Brewers scored a pair of runs to take a 3-1 lead. Stanton matched the Brewers two runs in the 12th, hitting a two-run home run to force a 13th inning. The Yankees didn't allow the Brewers to score in the top of the 13th, leading to a walk-off RBI double from Kyle Higashioka for a 4-3 Yankees win.