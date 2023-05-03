Many big performances highlighted Major League Baseball (MLB) during April 17-30.
Patrick Wisdom hit two home runs in a 10-1 Chicago Cubs victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead two-run home run for the Miami Marlins to defeat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on April 17.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider threw six shutout innings with nine strikeouts in an 8-1 win over the San Diego Padres on April 18. The Padres bounced back on April 19, winning 1-0 with a Juan Soto home run to end the Braves' eight-game winning streak.
Jack Suwinski hit two home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on April 18.
Clayton Kershaw recorded his 200th career win as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Mets 5-0 on April 18. In the next game, the Mets would win 5-3, but Max Scherzer would be ejected due to a sticky substance which he claimed was just sweat and rosin. Scherzer has been suspended 10 games following this incident.
Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run and robbed Shohei Ohtani of a home run in a New York Yankees 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on April 19.
Connor Joe and Suwinski hit back-to-back home runs to power the Pirates to a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 20.
James Outman hit a grand slam in a 6-2 Dodgers win over the Chicago Cubs on April 20. In the next game, Drew Smyly had a perfect game through seven innings before it was broken up on an infield single by David Peralta when Smyly and Yan Gomes collided trying to get to the ball, the Cubs went on to win 13-0.
Christian Bethancourt and Brandon Lowe hit home runs in the ninth inning to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to an 8-7 win over the Chicago White Sox on April 21.
Ohtani struck out 11 Kansas City Royals in a 2-0 Angels win on April 21.
Nick Castellanos hit his first two home runs of the season to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the Rockies by a score of 4-3 on April 21.
Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from suspension on April 20 and hit his first home run of the season in a 5-3 Padres win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 22.
The Houston Astros swept the Braves in a three-game series in Atlanta. It was the first time the Braves had been swept in a series since the 2021 season.
Masataka Yoshida homered twice in the eighth inning of a 12-5 Boston Red Sox win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 23.
The Braves hit five home runs in an 11-0 defeat of the Marlins, with Strider striking out 13 and taking a perfect game into the seventh inning and a no-hitter into the eighth.
Later in the series, Vaughn Grissom drove in the go-ahead run as the Braves scored four eighth-inning runs to defeat the Marlins 6-4. In the series' final game, the Braves entered the ninth inning up 4-0 before the Marlins scored five runs to take the lead and avoid the sweep.
The Rays won a 14th consecutive home game to start the season in an 8-3 win over the Astros on April 24.
The Oakland Athletics scored three 10th-inning runs to defeat the Angels 11-10 on April 24.
Jarren Duran hit a grand slam in an 8-6 Red Sox win over the Baltimore Orioles on April 25.
Zac Gallen's scoreless streak was extended to 28 innings after throwing 6.1 innings in a 2-0 Diamondbacks win over the Royals.
The Washington Nationals defeated the Mets by a score of 4-1 on April 26 to give the Mets a fourth consecutive loss for the first time in two years.
Mitch Keller matched his career-high strikeouts of 10 as the Pirates won 6-2 over the Dodgers, bringing their record up to 18-8.
Matt Olson hit a three-run home run in a rain-shortened 4-0 Braves win over the Mets on April 28. The following two series games were rained out and will comprise two doubleheaders.
Jacob deGrom left his start against the Yankees early after 3.1 scoreless innings. The Texas Rangers went on to win 5-2. In the next game, Nathan Eovaldi threw a three-hit complete game shutout in a 2-0 Rangers win on April 29.
Seattle Mariners rookie Easton McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays won in extra innings 1-0.
Pirates 33-year-old rookie Drew Maggi got his first career hit after over 1100 games in the minor leagues.
White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn had a no-hitter broken up in the seventh innings. The Rays scored 10 runs in the seventh to beat the White Sox 12-3.
Mike Trout's two homes and five RBIs were insufficient as the Brewers defeated the Angels 7-5.
The Padres swept the Giants in a two-game series played in Mexico City.
The Astros defeated the Phillies 4-3 on Sunday Night Baseball to avoid a sweep in a World Series rematch.
Standings (as of April 30)
American
East
1- Rays - 23-6
2- Orioles - 19-9
3- Blue Jays - 18-10
4- Red Sox - 15-14
5- Yankees - 15-14
Central
1- Twins - 17-12
2- Guardians - 13-15
3- Tigers - 10-17
4- White Sox - 8-21
5- Royals - 7-22
West
1- Rangers - 17-11
2- Astros - 15-13
3- Angels - 15-14
4- Mariners - 12-16
5- Athletics - 6-23
National
East
1- Braves - 18-9
2- Mets - 15-12
3- Marlins - 16-13
4- Phillies - 15-14
5- Nationals - 10-17
Central
1- Pirates - 20-9
2- Brewers - 18-10
3- Cubs - 14-13
4- Reds - 12-16
5- Cardinals - 10-19
West
Diamondbacks - 16-13
Dodgers - 16-13
Padres - 15-14
Giants - 11-16
Rockies - 9-20