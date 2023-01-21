Round one of the NFL 2023 is in the books, and it was a wild one. The rematch-filled week ended with four one-score games.
The Divisional round is set to kick off on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m. with a match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (14-3), 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)
Possibly the biggest story of Wild Card weekend, the Jaguars made headlines as they completed the third-largest postseason comeback victory in NFL history.
Everything was coming up powder blue and gold for the majority of the first half, as the Chargers scored 27 points in the first half before the Jaguars scored any points. Meanwhile, in his career's first half of playoff action, Trevor Lawrence saw significant struggles, throwing four interceptions.
The Jaguars outscored the Chargers 24-3 in the second half, ending the game with a 36-yard game-winning field goal by Riley Patterson with zero seconds remaining, lifting the Jaguars over the Chargers by a single point.
The 27-point comeback marks the largest since the 2014 AFC Wild Card when the Colts topped the Chiefs 45-44 after trailing 38-10.
Lawrence was critical in the comeback victory. He shook off his four interceptions in the first half and threw three touchdowns in the second half after throwing a touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.
Sitting in the No. 1 seed, Kansas City had a bye during the Wild Card this season. The Chiefs are favored by nine and have won the AFC divisional round for the last four seasons.
The Chiefs and Jaguars last faced off in week 10, where Kansas City took home the 27-17 victory, bringing their winning streak against Jacksonville up to six.
- No. 6 New York Giants (10-7-1) at No. 1 Philadelphia (14-3), 8:15 p.m. EST (Fox)
In a quarterback shootout, the Giants pulled away with an underdog victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Daniel Jones was key in the Giants' win as he threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns while adding 78 yards on the ground.
The Eagles came off a bye due to finishing the No. 1 seed season this season; their last game was in week 18 when they took a win over the Giants, who they will be playing on Saturday.
As rivals, the two teams faced off twice this season. In their first match, the Eagles dominated the Giants 48-22, but in week 18, the Giants were six points short of a comeback victory despite resting a bulk of their starters.
The Giants are 6-0 against No. 1 seed teams in playoffs since 1990 and have never lost three times in a season, but it is a major uphill battle for them as they come in as 7.5-point underdogs.
The last time Philadelphia put up double-digit victories was in the 2017-18 season when they went on to take down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII for their first Super Bowl victory.
The question that may decide the game's fate is if Jalen Hurts is 100% healthy. Hurts missed two weeks leading up to week 18 and limited how much he can run. A healthy Hurts could be pivotal in a Philadelphia victory.
Sunday, Jan. 22
- No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals (13-4) at No. 2 Buffalo (14-3), 3 p.m. EST (CBS)
Arguably the biggest game of the week, Bengals vs. Bills, will be an emotional matchup. The two teams last faced off in week 17 in a match that had to be canceled during the first quarter due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field and having to be hospitalized as he clung to life.
Love and prays were sent to Hamlin across the nation, and he has been released from the hospital. While he did not attend Buffalo's match against the Dolphins, he may be in attendance and would only make emotions run higher.
The rest of the game's attention is on the quarterback battle. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are two of the highest-performing quarterbacks in the NFL and will be facing off in a divisional-round shootout.
- No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (13-5) at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (14-4), 6 p.m. EST (Fox)
The 49ers came in as 9.5-point favorites over Seattle and took it to the next level, taking an 18-point victory.
The 49ers struggled in the first half and trailed by one at halftime but came back and dominated in the second, outscoring the Seahawks 25-6.
Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel were significant for the 49ers, leading them to victory. These three provided a triple threat on offense which, combined with the No. 1 defense in the league, gave them the win.
The Cowboys took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, handing Tom Brady his first Wild Card loss since 2019 and marking the first time the team has ever beaten Brady after seven-straight losses to him.
Dak Prescott, who statistically has struggled this season compared to his previous seasons, had himself a game, throwing for four touchdowns and had a quarterback rating of 143.3, both of which mark a season-high.
The Cowboys and 49ers faced off in a 2021 Wild Card match. The 49ers pulled away with the 23-17 victory, but Dallas put up a fight in the fourth, putting up two touchdowns in the final quarter and came 20 yards away from a game-tying touchdown before time ran out.