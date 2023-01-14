The 2023 NFL playoffs are upon us and will be interesting. For the fifth time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, all six opening-round games will be rematches of games from the regular season.
The wildcard round kicks off at 4:30 p.m. with a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.
First round byes
- Kansas City Chiefs (1)
With a 14-3 record on the season, the Chiefs end the regular season atop the AFC West for the seventh consecutive season and finish No. 1 in the AFC, earning them a bye for the wildcard round.
- Philadelphia Eagles (1)
The Eagles also finished 14-3, earning them the first seed and wildcard round bye. Their 14 wins mark their most wins in a season. The last time Philadelphia put up double-digit victories was in the 2017-18 season when they went on to take down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII for their first Super Bowl victory.
Saturday, Jan. 14
- Seattle Seahawks (7) at San Francisco 49ers (2), 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox)
The 2022-23 playoffs kick off with a division rivalry match of Seahawks versus 49ers. In the regular season, the 49ers swept Seattle, taking victories in both games (27-7 and 21-13).
The Quarterback matchup will be an intriguing one. Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy, led the 49ers to five straight wins and looks to continue his flawless career record. While the rookie Purdy is demonstrating his stuff, on the other end, veteran QB Geno Smith continues to prove his doubters wrong as he leads the Seahawks in an impressive season while being favored to win 2022 Comeback Player of the Year.
- Los Angeles Chargers (5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (4), 8:15 p.m. EST (NBC)
The Wildcard game between the Chargers and Jaguars will be a rematch from week three, where the Jaguars pulled off a major upset, taking the 38-10 victory despite the Chargers being favored by seven points. The Chargers are again favored, but this time by a much lower 1.5 points.
Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence will see their first career playoff start in the battle between young quarterbacks. Statistically, the odds may lean in Herbert's favor. The Chargers rank No. 3 in passing yards per game, while the Jaguars rank No. 28 in passing yards against. Meanwhile, in their last five games, the Charger's defense has allowed 51% fewer points and 31% fewer passing yards.
Sunday, Jan. 15
- Miami Dolphins (7) at Buffalo Bills (2), 1 p.m. EST (CBS)
AFC East rivals Bills and Dolphins split the two-game series this season, with both games only being settled by a three-point differential. In both games this season, the home team won, which for the playoff matchup, home-field advantage falls to the Bills.
With Dolphin quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, he has been ruled out for the playoff game on Sunday. Teddy Bridgewater continues to deal with a dislocated pinky, allowing Skylar Thompson to suit up for Miami. Thompson started in two games in 2022, including a narrow victory over the Jets in their regular-season finale.
- New York Giants (6) at Minnesota Vikings (3), 4:30 p.m. EST (Fox).
The Giants and Vikings are having a rematch of their New Year's Eve matchup, where a Greg Joseph 61-yard field goal decided the game on the match's final play.
The last time the Vikings competed in the playoffs from home was in 2018 when they faced the New Orlean Saints in a game that ended in "The Minneapolis Miracle."
- Baltimore Ravens at (6) Cincinnati Bengals (3), 8:15 p.m. EST (NBC)
Lamar Jackson is still dealing with a knee injury he suffered early in 13, and it remains unknown if he will be ready come Sunday. Whether Jackson will be available to play could be a deciding factor in Sunday night's game, with the Ravens taking down the Bengals in week 5 when Jackson was playing, but in the season finale game, it was the Bengals taking home the victory to split the series while Jackson was not playing.
On the other hand, the Bengals were in much worse shape when they played the Bengals for the first time this season, with three of their four losses in the first five weeks of the year.
Monday, Jan. 16
- Dallas Cowboys (5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4), 8:15 p.m. EST (ABC/ESPN)
Dak Prescott and Tom Brady round out the wildcard with a rematch from week one. The Buccaneers took down the Cowboys 19-3, the only time Dallas scored single-digit points until their season finale game against Washington, where they put up just six. This win for Brady gave him a 7-0 all-time record over Dallas. But that was 19 weeks ago, and there has been a lot of season played since then, and the Cowboys finished the season with four more victories on the year.