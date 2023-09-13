Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers traded up from the ninth pick to select Bryce Young first overall after a successful college career at the University of Alabama, where he won the 2021 Heisman Trophy.
Young and the Panthers went on the road for week one to take on the division-rival Atlanta Falcons.
Young struggled in his debut, completing 20 of his 38 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Young completed passes all over the field in the short passing game, with a few attempts in the intermediate passing game and one deep pass attempt that fell incomplete.
The first of Young's interceptions came on the Panthers' second drive of the game. Young attempted a pass about 15 yards down the field over the middle, with Falcons safety Jessie Bates III jumping the route and intercepting the pass.
Young's touchdown pass came with five minutes remaining in the first half. Young hit tight end Hayden Hurst on a short pass to the right for a four-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7.
Young led a scoring drive to open the second half for the Panthers, taking a 10-7 lead after an Eddy Piñeiro field goal.
Young's second interception came in the middle of the third quarter. The second interception was similar to the first, with Young throwing about 15 yards down the field over the middle with Bates again jumping the route to intercept the pass.
Young and the Panthers could not score again, losing to the Falcons 24-10.
C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans selected C.J. Stroud second overall out of Ohio State University, where he was a Heisman Memorial Trophy finalist twice.
Stroud and the Texans were on the road in week one, taking on the Baltimore Ravens.
Stroud had the most pass attempts and passing yards of the rookie quarterbacks in week one, completing 28 of his 44 attempts for 242 yards, primarily working in the short and intermediate passing game with one deep pass that was not completed.
Stroud did not score a touchdown or throw an interception in the Texans' 24-9 loss to the Ravens.
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson was selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts after only starting 13 games at the University of Florida. Richardson made his debut in week one as the seventh different week-one starting quarterback for the Colts in as many years. Richardson and the Colts hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars for their season opener.
Richardson showed a lot of promise in his debut, completing 24 of his 37 pass attempts for 223 yards, one passing touchdown and one interception. Most of Richardson's pass attempts came on the right side of the field in the short and intermediate passing game.
Richardson's passing touchdown came on a screen pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who caught the ball at the line of scrimmage and ran 39 yards for the score.
Richardson's interception came on the second play of a drive late in the game with the Colts down 24-21. Richardson stared down his target on the play, which led to Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell intercepting the pass.
Richardson was also the Colts leading rusher with 40 yards on 10 attempts and one touchdown.
Richardson became the only player in NFL history to have 200 or more passing yards, 40 or more rushing yards, a passing touchdown and rushing touchdown in a debut. He also became the youngest player to have a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game.
Despite the promise shown by Richardson, the Colts were defeated by the Jaguars 31-21.