Charlotte has had a dominant season in terms of being at home. They currently have 11 wins and only one loss at home this season. The Niners are coming off of a close victory over the UTEP Miners. They will look to grab one more win at home this year against a tough UTSA team. The Roadrunners came off a hard fought overtime victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.
Players to watch
Jahmir Young, Charlotte: Young has been on a role these past couple games. He played a big role in the victory over UTEP with 14 points and eight rebounds. He has had a spectacular freshman season. He is a perfect example of a player that plays well on both sides of the floor. Offensively, he has a great ability to score and take care of the basketball. On the defensive side of the ball, he works hard to get into the passing lanes and grab rebounds as well. He leads the team in steals with 37 and in rebounds with 111.
Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA: In terms of scoring, Jackson is one of the best scorers in the country. He is ranked second in the country in scoring, averaging 27.1 points per game. His last five games have been nothing short of incredible. He has averaged 31.8 points per game in the last five games, scoring 20 or more points each game. To add on to that stat, in his last five games, he has scored 30 or more points twice and scored over 40 once. In his last game against Old Dominion, he scored an impressive 47 points.
Keys to the game
Play tight defense
UTSA can be a team that can pull ahead quickly if they get the momentum on their side. This is a team that is ranked number 25 in the country in scoring, averaging over 78 points per game. When it comes to teams that can score well and quickly, Charlotte does tend to struggle. It will be very important for the Charlotte defense to play tight and strong the entire game if they want to come out on top.
Grabbing rebounds
Another aspect that makes UTSA difficult to beat is their rebounding. They are ranked number 44 in the country in rebounding, averaging over 38 rebounds per game. Rebounding will have to be a big part of the game if the Niners want to finish their home season with a win. Players such as Jahmir Young, Milo Supica and Amidou Bamba will have to step up when it comes to grabbing rebounds in this game.
Charlotte and UTSA face off inside Halton Arena on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. The action can be caught on ESPN+.
