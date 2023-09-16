2023 was a big year for Cam Fisher, opening the year as a sophomore on a college baseball team with lofty aspirations. He found himself with his name written all over the record books and signing his name to a professional baseball contract with the Houston Astros.
Charlotte records
While Fisher's time at Charlotte might have been short, only being with the green and white for two seasons, his impact was strongly felt, and his legacy will live on in the record books with the 49ers.
Near the end of the season, it seemed Fisher would be carving his name in the history books in every game, setting the single-season record for home runs (30 and tied with for first in walks in a single season (64), tying Gerald Parr who accomplished the feat in 1998. Fisher tied James Matan for most career home runs in program history (48) in two seasons, while Matan did it during the 1996-98 seasons.
"Looking back on where I've been, the journey I've been on, the highs and lows, just to have a little perspective of where you are at what you've done and how much work it has taken to get to where you are today. It's just really cool to think about," said Fisher.
Fisher had found great success in Houston, hitting a home run at Reckling Park in Houston, the home of the Rice Owls, in five straight games at that ballpark, contributing to 17% of his record number of home runs in the 2023 season in the hometown of the Astros.
MLB Draft weekend
After seeing his teammate Wyatt Hudepohl get selected in the fourth round at pick 123 by the New York Mets, Fisher, surrounded by his family, had his name called eight picks later by the Astros.
"It happened so fast," said Fisher. "It was one of those things that you really had to try and slow down. I was fortunate enough to be with my family. We spent some time on vacation, and it literally happened in like a minute and a half. We weren't sure what was going to happen. It was kind of a nervous day, but at the end of the day, God is good, and I'm really grateful for the position I'm in and a really cool opportunity and, honestly, a surreal moment when it happened."
Following the draft, a player's world gets turned upside down between the whirlwind of emotions and all the stuff they must do quickly.
"After [getting drafted], I drove home and had about 12 hours to pack all of my stuff, said Fisher. "I flew out from Charlotte about two days later, flew to Houston, got to tour the stadium, got a tour around Houston, met the front office, and signed the papers in the stadium. And probably eight hours later, we were on a plane heading to West Palm to play in the complex. It happens so fast, but you have to do your best to slow it down and stay in the moment and enjoy the ride."
Fayetteville season
The adjustment from the collegiate season to minor league baseball tends to be difficult for players; going from playing maybe three to four games a week to playing six games a week from Tuesday to Sunday is a grind for players, so having the right professional team system around them makes it easy.
"It did take about a week to get acclimated to the way things go around here, but with the people we have and the support system we have, it didn't take long," said Fisher. "Everybody here is so welcoming, and everyone in the locker room is so good. Some places aren't like this, and the people that we have around us could have been a lot worse."
In 31 games with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Single-A Affiliate of the Astros, Fisher batted .273 (30-110) with 16 runs scored with six doubles, two triples, five home runs, 15 RBI and 22 walks.
During his half-season with the Woodpeckers, Fisher returned to the area facing the local minor league team, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, where he had found success while playing with the 49ers, hitting a three-run homer in March. Returning to Atrium Health Ballpark was a mini homecoming for Fisher, as many of his Charlotte support systems came out to support him over the week.
"It's cool. I've had a lot of people come out and support me this week," said Fisher. "Being able to have a lot of family come out and a lot of close relatives come out, and obviously, a lot of people from Charlotte have come out. Being around everybody again is really cool and feels like a homecoming."