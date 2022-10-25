The No. 13 Charlotte men's soccer team could not overcome the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 21. The 49ers fell 2-1 to UCF, bringing them to 2-2-2 in conference games and down to seventh in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
Though cleaner on the field, Charlotte had an uphill battle that proved too far to surmount.
First half
UCF opened the match strong, giving Charlotte little respite with four shots by the 11-minute mark.
Goalkeeper and redshirt junior Thomas Wallis earned a save on the last, but such heroics went unrepeated when UCF's Gino Vivi, assisted by Lucas Mauro, fired one in to put the Knights up 1-0.
14'early goal for UCF.really nice goal, tbh.UCF 1CLT 0— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) October 21, 2022
Charlotte's offense became more competitive under the added pressure, and both teams locked into hard fighting until the end of the half. The 49ers made more shots than UCF in the remainder, one of which by senior Kameron Lacey was saved only by the Knight's Juanvi Muñoz.
Referees gave UCF the only card of the half, a yellow to Beto Ydrach.
Second half
Neither side let up an inch from their performance in the first, as an intense offensive battle went underway. Three shots apiece were made before the 55-minute mark.
A plethora of yellow cards accompanied the first ten minutes of the second. One was given to Kolby for the 49ers, while UCF's Lucca Dourado and Mauricio Villalobos took two for the Knights.
UCF would get another yellow card for Timothy Arias at the 62-minute mark, and nine minutes later, Charlotte's graduate student Luke Johnson rounded out the cards for the game.
The 71-minute mark saw freshman Brad Dildy, assisted by Lacey, score Charlotte's first goal of the game.
🗣️🗣️🗣️ BRAD DILDY!!!!!!!Picture move from Kam and a finish for the ages from our freshie in the midfield‼️🔥CLT 1UCF 1#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/h2AUH3ptvT— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) October 22, 2022
However, UCF was quick on the draw, and Dourado, Mauro, and Vivi returned the favor two minutes later.
Despite a few further attempts, the game stayed at 2-1 until the close.
final pic.twitter.com/NOSXQrsSmX— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) October 22, 2022
Takeaways
The match against UCF is another setback for Charlotte, especially with three conference games left. Any more losses could see the 49ers out of contention for the championship entirely, a big turnaround from the 7-0-0 start to the season.
Charlotte's troubles against the Knights, ranked one spot higher at No. 6, could pose some concern as the Green and White crew look ahead to contests with No. 5 South Florida and No. 3 Florida International.
Offensively, the 49ers couldn't match UCF on the field. The Knights led in both quarters for shots, and Charlotte led both in saves – an indication of the comparatively potent offense.
In terms of players, Lacey showed his worth once again this season in his assist with Dildy.
Lacey currently leads the team in shots by over 20 and points by five, good enough for his best season on record.
On the other hand, Dildy stands as the highest-scoring freshman on the team with a matching shot-on-goal percentage and higher shot percentage than Lacey; his future with the 49ers could be promising.
Next up
Charlotte men's soccer returns home to face the University of South Florida on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m in the Kick Out Cancer match. The contest will be available to watch on ESPN+.
Need this one.WATCH LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/661Y0zxyzcLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/Q08MbtPXuE#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/wLUxZtBpLy— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) October 25, 2022
