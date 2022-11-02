The No. 22 Charlotte men's soccer team is hitting the road for the regular season finale to Temple in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The 49ers are coming off a senior night loss to FIU 3-2.
The Owls are 4-8-3 overall with a 1-6-1 American Athletic Conference (AAC) record. The 49ers boast a record of 8-4-2 overall and are 2-4-2 in AAC play.
Matchup history
This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the two schools. The series is split at two games apiece.
The 49ers have lost two straight against the Owls. Temple won the last matchup 2-1 in double overtime in 2010.
Charlotte players to watch for
Forward Kameron Lacey is leading the team in goals and points. This season, Lacey has set a career-high for goals (7), assists (6) and 18 points.
Kam from Samy 😍apologies for missing the LB + Y king (iykyk)CLT 2FAU 0#GoldStandard⛏️ pic.twitter.com/PFJtYJDQ1u— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) October 9, 2022
Lacey will be crucial for the 49ers in the contest.
Senior Alex Willis has been a steller for the squad this season. Willis has five goals, three assists and a 33% shot on-goal percentage. Expect the veteran to make his presence against the Owls.
The fifth of our five this evening.Kirky to Bouba to the sumptuous left foot of Alex Willis. 🔥#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/YpWxp7FJvU— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) September 14, 2022
The backline for Charlotte needs to step against Temple. The 49ers are giving up seven goals in their last three games, which has resulted in the losing streak. The backline will be looking to keep the ball out of the net on Wednesday.
Temple players to watch for
Forward Mike Eijgendaal leads the Owls in assists with six. Eijendaal is the lead man up front, recording two goals on the season. The Owls will need production from their top guy if they hope to win the contest.
Forward Yann Kouemi is another attacking threat for the Owls, as he is the leading goal scorer for the team with four. Kouemi finds a way to create shots recording a whopping 31. He will be looking to play a role in a potential upset.
What is at stake
The 49ers are on a three-game losing streak after a hot 7-0 start to the season.
Despite those losses, the 49ers are still in contention for the American Championship tournament but will need some help.
First, the team must win their game against Temple. Then FAU must lose to FIU, and UCF must lose or draw with USF.
The Scenario.➡️ Win at Temple on Wednesday➡️ FAU loses to FIU➡️ UCF drops points vs. USF➡️ Make The American TournamentWe’ll stay in it til the very end. pic.twitter.com/0XywXMFdvn— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) October 31, 2022
If this happens, the 49ers will possess the sixth spot and will be in the conference tournament.
Looking to gameday
The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Temple Sports Complex. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.
All on the line.Regardless of tomorrow, let’s end this regular thing on a high note‼️🔥WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/RYXvRkAUjbLIVE STATS ➡️ https://t.co/PBWu9Q0lw4#GoldStandard⛏ pic.twitter.com/QYgrIRtv6n— Charlotte Men's Soccer (@CharlotteMSoc) November 2, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.