The No. 70 Charlotte men's tennis team traveled to Lynchburg, Tenn., on Saturday, March 4, to play No. 72 Liberty University.
The 49ers move to a 4-7 overall record with the loss.
Liberty took an early lead of 3-0, but the 49ers battled back and closed the gap to 3-2. Liberty secured the win 4-3, marking their second in the last three matches.
The loss is the 49er's third consecutive after falling to No. 62 Old Dominion University and No. 22 Duke University on Feb. 23 and Feb. 25, respectively.
How it happened
In doubles play, Liberty earned their first point after winning two doubles matches.
Liberty's Deji Thomas-Smith and Luis Felipe Miguel took the first match with a 6-1 win over Coy Simon and Ivan Dreycopp.
The Flames closed things out when Josh Wilson and Christiaan Worst defeated Brett Gloria and Matis Itrbute 6-3.
In the final doubles match, the Charlotte duo of Abhimanyu Vannemreddy and Aditya Narayanan took the first set 5-4 over Beau Pelletier and Rafael Da Silva. The second set went unfinished, and the match would not count.
In singles, Liberty started by pushing their lead to 3-0. First, Pelletier defeated Narayanan 6-3, 6-2. Then, Da Silva bested Iturbe 6-0, 7-5.
Sophomore Dreycopp earned the first point for the 49ers after winning his singles match over Thomas-Smith on court four. Dreycopp lost the first of their three sets 2-6 and then won the last two sets 6-2.
Senior Vannemreddy won his tightly contested singles match against Worst, cutting down Liberty's lead to one, as the score was now 3-2.
Liberty earned their final points in a singles match where Felipe Miguel pushed past Charlotte sophomore Brett Gloria.
Bringing the score to 4-3, Simon earned the final point for the 49ers when he defeated Wilson 3-6, 7-5 and 7-5.
Next up
The 49ers will take a week before hosting Georgia Southern University and Davidson College in a doubleheader on March 11.
The team faces Georgia Southern at 10 a.m. and Davidson at 2:30 p.m.