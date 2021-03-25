The Charlotte 49er athletic department has a new tool to fight the coronavirus, thanks to the Carolina Panthers and Xenex.
On Tuesday, March 22, the school announced that the nearby Carolina Panthers of the NFL and Xenex donated a LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot that uses ultraviolet light to kill viruses.
According to a press release, the Panthers used the robot during their 2020 season to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Xenex Disinfection Services is the worldwide leader in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection for hospitals. According to their company website, the LightStrike deactivates 99.99% of SARS-CoV-2 in the environment, and the disinfection cycle takes place every four seconds.
"We are pleased to partner with Xenex to provide Charlotte Athletics with its very own disinfection robot," said Riley Fields in the release, who is the director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. "The robots have proven to be an important part of our team's cleaning and disinfection strategy, and now the 49ers will benefit from this same technology in their athletic facilities."
The robot has been named "NUGGET," the release also said. The name was a nod to Charlotte's mascot, Norm the Niner. Charlotte plans to use the robot to disinfect everything from locker rooms, training rooms and even meeting rooms. The new tool will aid the 49ers to have a more efficient time battling covid.
"We are extremely grateful for the donation from the Carolina Panthers and Xenex to provide such a useful tool in the continuing efforts to disinfect our athletic facilities," said Cass Ferguson in a press release. He is the Assistant A.D. for Facilities and Events at Charlotte. "The Xenex LightStrike robot provides another tool in caring for our Student-Athletes, staff and visitors."
Just like many colleges around the country, Charlotte has dealt with covid-19 related issues. Most notably, the football program had six games that ended up postponed or canceled, with some games being the result of the 49ers not being able to play due to their COVID-19 issues.
The Panthers and Xenex presented the robot on March 12, 2021, in a "socially-distanced event on campus in the 49ers football locker room," the release stated.
