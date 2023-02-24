The Charlotte men's basketball team defeated the University of North Texas Mean Green 55-49 in Halton Arena on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The 49ers came into the matchup seeking to tie the season series with the Mean Green after losing 67-43 two weeks ago in Denton, Texas.
With the win, Charlotte improves to 17-11 overall and 8-9 in Conference USA (C-USA) play, while North Texas falls to 23-6 overall and 14-4 in conference play.
Head Coach Ron Sanchez said it was an impressive performance.
"We are really happy for the win," said Sanchez. "The players deserve tremendous credit for their execution, and the staff put together a stellar gameplan."
First half
Fueled by their defense, Charlotte got a fast start in the first half, jumping to a 15-5 lead with baskets from five players.
With 8:50 left, a pair of free throws by Abou Ousmane got North Texas going, starting a 15-2 run to regain the lead for the Mean Green. A three from Igor Miličić Jr with one minute to play in the half tied the game at 22 apiece.
Aaron Scott answered for the Mean Green to bring the game to the break. Despite the early double-digit lead for the 49ers, the team trailed 24-22 at the intermission.
Second half
The second half saw key plays from Lu'Cye Patterson. The redshirt sophomore put on a show, scoring a game-high 17 points, with 15 coming in the second half.
Anytime the 49ers needed a bucket down the stretch, Patterson found a way to get to his spot in the paint and make contested layups. It was a matchup that the 49ers continued to go to offensively, and it paid dividends.
Charlotte outscored North Texas 21-9 down the stretch.
Ultimately the 49ers pulled away to win 55-49, clutch free throws from Brice Williams putting the game out of reach.
The team secured their eighth conference win, placing the 49ers as the No. 6 seed in the C-USA. With the conference tournament on the horizon, Charlotte will look to climb the standings with only three regular-season games left.
Tale of the tape
The first game between these teams, on Feb. 11, featured North Texas getting hot from beyond the arc early and never looking back. The Mean Green finished the night 9-17 from three, and the 49ers could not keep up on the road.
This time, Charlotte seemed more prepared to deal with North Texas' offensive attack. The Mean Green shot a woeful 3-13 from beyond the arc, along with 12 turnovers.
Head Coach Sanchez had a stellar defensive game plan to limit opportunities for North Texas' leading scorer, Tylor Perry. Perry averages 17 points per game and was held to eight points on 3-11 shooting. However, the physical defensive play from Montre' Gipson and Isaiah Folkes trapped Perry on Thursday night.
Next up
The 49ers will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 25, in Halton Arena, taking on the Rice University Owls, where they can jump the conference standings with a win. The game is set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on ESPN+.
