Charlotte football opens their 2023 football season with a home game against South Carolina State University on Saturday, Sept. 2.
The 2023 season marks Charlotte's first season in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) and the 10-year anniversary of the program's inaugural season in 2013.
Scouting Charlotte
The 2023 Charlotte 49ers will look very different from years past, with Head Coach Biff Poggi, in his first year with the program, bringing in many new players through the transfer portal, 49 of whom were ranked as a three-star recruit or high coming out of high school. Some notable transfers include former five-star recruit Eyabi Okie-Anoma, who came over from the University of Michigan with Coach Poggi, as well as Demon Clowney, cousin of former first overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney, transferring from the University of Mississippi.
The 2023 season will also be the first time since the 2016 season that former 49ers quarterback Chris Reynolds is not on the team. The 49ers are also without former standouts Markees Watts and Grant DuBose, now rookies in the National Football League.
With Reynolds gone, Charlotte has turned to senior transfer Jalon Jones at quarterback. Jones was at Bethune-Cookman University for the 2022 season, where he threw for 2275 yards with 14 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 574 yards on the ground with an additional five touchdowns.
Some returning players for the 49ers include 2022 leading tacklers Prince Bemah and Wayne Jones, as well as both starting guards Panda Askew and Jonny King, along with a few other impact players.
Scouting South Carolina State
The Bulldogs enter the matchup with a record of 0-1, looking to bounce back following their 37-7 loss to Jackson State University the previous week. The Bulldogs allowed 494 total yards of offense to Jackson State, with 356 of those yards coming through the air. The Bulldogs' lone touchdown of the game came from a touchdown pass from Corey Fields Jr. to Keshawn Toney with 22 seconds left.
Keys to a Charlotte victory
Charlotte's primary key to a victory over South Carolina State is to control the game with their play at the line of scrimmage and rushing attack, something that Coach Poggi had not shied away from since taking the job as head football coach at the end of last season.
Game day
The 49ers kick off their season at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in front of a home crowd at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.