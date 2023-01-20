The Charlotte women's basketball team will remain at Halton Arena to host the Western Kentucky University (WKU) Lady Toppers on Jan. 21 after falling to Middle Tennessee Statue University 64-41.
The 49ers sit on a Conference USA record of 3-5; meanwhile, the Lady Toppers ranks No. 2 with a conference record of 6-2.
Charlotte players to watch
Redshirt sophomore guard Dazia Lawrence currently leads Charlotte reaching career-high points and steals.
Lawrence started the year off by scoring 27 points against Florida International University (FIU) and hit her career-high 31 points against Florida Atlantic University (FAU).
Shooting close to 50% from the field and 84% from the line, Lawrence has been a pivotal part of the Charlotte squad as they continue to search for another conference win.
Fifth-year guard Jada McMillian leads the team with assists and averages more than 30 minutes of floor time per game.
McMillian recently reached her third double-double against FAU, scoring 12 points with 12 assists.
Western Kentucky players to watch
The Lady Toppers recently came off a 66-55 conference win against Louisiana Tech University.
Sophomore guard Alexis Meade has seen double-digit points in the past three games, reaching her career-high of 19 against FIU.
In the past three games, Meade is 92% shooting from the free throw line and 55% from the three-point line.
Competing with Charlotte's Lawrence, Western Kentucky's Acacia Hayes reached her career-high of 31 points against the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).
Hayes joins Meade and junior forward Odeth Betancourt as team leaders in their previous game.
Conference overview
WKU has defeated FIU and UTSA, two teams that Charlotte has failed to overcome.
Charlotte comes off a loss, while WKU comes off a win, both with a one-day recovery before the Saturday matchup.
Gameday
The Charlotte 49ers will play in their own Halton Arena against WKU on Jan. 21. Tip-off is set at 4 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.