The 2022-23 NBA season is nearing a conclusion as the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat began on June 1.
How the Nuggets got here
The Nuggets ended the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with a record of 53-29.
Overall the Nuggets had a relatively easy path to the Finals, beating the No. 8 seeded Timberwolves in five games in the first round and the No. 4 seeded Suns in six in the second round before sweeping the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals to secure the first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history.
How the Heat got here
The Heat ended the regular season with the seventh-best record in the Eastern Conference at 44-38 and had to play in the play-in.
The Heat lost the first play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, then defeated the Chicago Bulls for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Heat would go on to defeat the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five and the No. 5 seeded New York Knicks in six before fighting off the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in seven after nearly blowing a 3-0 lead. The Heat are now the second eight-seed to reach the Finals, the first being the 1999 New York Knicks, who lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games.
Players to watch
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić and Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler are the best players on their respective teams and the stars of the series. In the 15 games the Nuggets have played in the playoffs this year, Jokić is averaging 29.9 points per game, 13.3 rebounds per game and 10.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Butler averages 28.5 points per game, seven rebounds per game and 5.7 assists per game in 17 playoff games for the Heat.
Other Nuggets players to watch in the series are Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Murray is averaging 27.7 points per game and 6.1 assists per game, while Porter Jr. is averaging nearly 15 points per game and eight rebounds per game while shooting 40.8% from three in the playoffs.
The Heat also have some other players to watch with Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin. Martin averaged 19.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and shot 48.9% from three in the Eastern Conference Finals. Adebayo is averaging 16.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game across all 17 playoff games for the Heat.
Nuggets' keys to victory
For the Nuggets, the key to winning the franchise's first NBA championship is simple: continue what they have done all playoffs, with Jokić being the centerpiece of the team's offense and Murray scoring at a high rate.
Heat keys to victory
The key for the Heat to win the finals is to limit Jokić's impact on offense as much as possible, limit the scoring of Murray, and force others to step up in their place. The Heat will also need role players like Gabe Vincent and Max Strus to step up.
Game one
The Nuggets fought off the Heat to take game one of the Finals 104-93.
Jokić and Murray combined for 53 points, with Jokić recording a triple-double with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. Adebayo showed out with 26 points and 13 rebounds as the Heat struggled as a team.
Butler scored just 13 points, while Martin, Strus and Duncan Robinson combined for six total points on 2/23 shooting from the field.