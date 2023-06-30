On Thursday, June 22, the Charlotte Hornets selected Brandon Miller from the University of Alabama with the second-overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.
Charlotte fans shared mixed emotions about the team's decision to take Miller over the G-League star, Scoot Henderson. After private workouts with both prospects before the draft, the organization decided Miller would fit better alongside 2022 All-Star Lamelo Ball.
Miller averaged 18.8 points throughout his collegiate career and shot 40 percent from three-point range.
Miller had multiple 30-point performances at Alabama, with a career-high of 36 points in the team's loss to Gonzaga University.
The Hornets finalized a contract with Miller, paying him 49.3 million dollars over the next four years.
The 6-foot-9 prospect has high hopes for the Hornets this upcoming season.
"I want to make all the winning plays and do whatever the team needs me to do," said Miller. "I think I see the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA finals next year."
First Round
After drafting Miller second overall, Charlotte used their other first-round pick to take Nick Smith Jr. from the University of Arkansas.
The 6-foot-5 guard was the No. 1 recruit when he started his college career in Arkansas. Knee injuries and a star-studded roster kept Smith's playing time limited.
Smith averaged 12.5 points through 17 games; his high-motor personality and offensive skillset show potential.
Second Round
The Hornets sent the No. 34 and No. 39 picks to the Boston Celtics to trade for the 18-year-old center from Nigeria, James Nnaji.
Nnaji played for FC Barcelona in the Spanish Liga ACB and EuroLeague. Playing overseas has prepared Nnaji for the physicality and high talent level that is the NBA.
Standing at 6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Nnaji excels at finishing at the rim and pulling in rebounds.
Scouts have described Nnaji as an elite-level rim protector, but his upside offensively still needs to be discovered.
The Hornets' last pick of the 2023 NBA draft was University of California (UCLA) guard Amari Bailey.
Bailey is a two-way guard that excels on both ends of the floor. At UCLA, Bailey shot 49.5 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three.
With a 6-foot-5 frame, Bailey also stood out defensively. Bailey averaged around four rebounds and a little over one steal per game.
Players offered since the draft
The Hornets signed University of North Carolina guard Leaky Black to a two-way contract.
Charlotte also signed San Diego State's Nathan Mensah and Eastern Washington's Angelo Allegri to Exhibit 10 contracts.
Before the regular season, the Exhibit 10 players will either be released or sign a new contract if offered.