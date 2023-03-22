On Tuesday, March 21, renowned philanthropist Dale F. Halton passed away.
Halton is regarded by many as a champion, benefactor and supportive friend. She is known for being a skillful leader in a field traditionally dominated by men.
Her relationship with the University started in the 1980s and grew out of a friendship with Director of Athletics Emerita Judy Rose.
Rose said she cherished her friendship with Halton.
"Dale has always embraced and supported underdogs," said Rose. "She saw potential in organizations and the people leading them. She adopted our University and was 'all in.' What started as a professional relationship developed into a personal friendship; her legacy will last forever."
Halton, a former CEO of the Pepsi-Cola Battling company, served UNC Charlotte in many ways. She donated more the $14 million to the University.
Her fingerprints are all over the facilities on the University's campus, including the Dale Halton Reading Room, the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex, the Judy W. Rose Football Center, the Charles Hayward
Memorial Practice Gym and Dale F. Halton Arena, which exist because of her investment and interest.
Halton helped with scholarship funds and programs such as Dale F. Halton International Study Scholarship, Dale F. Halton Women in Marketing Scholarship, Halton Biology Ph.D. Library Fund and the Henry B. Fowler Men's Basketball Scholarship.
She supported numerous programs and facilities such as the Aliaga-Buchenau Witness-in-Residence Program, History of the Ancient and Medieval Mediterranean World Fund, Women and Girls Research Alliance Fund, Charlotte Fund and the Student Emergency Fund.
In September 2022, Halton was inducted into the inaugural class of the Charlotte 49ers Athletics Hall of Fame.
Chancellor Sharon L. Gaber said Halton had a passion for helping others.
"Dale Halton was one of the first people I met when I joined UNC Charlotte," said Gaber. "What I quickly saw was her enormous love for Niner Nation, especially for our students. Dale demonstrated her love through her generous support, leadership, advocacy and close friendship. For that, we are eternally grateful. Her immeasurable impact will be felt forever on our campus, by our students, and throughout our entire community."
Charlotte women's basketball Head Coach Cara Consuegra said she looked up to Halton on Twitter.
"Words can't describe what she has meant to me and Charlotte women's basketball. She made everything around her better, and that is what it means to leave a legacy," said Consuegra.
Halton was 86 years old.