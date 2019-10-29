Charlotte sophomore quarterback Chris Reynolds garnered Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week Honors after leading the 49ers to a thrilling comeback victory against conference foe North Texas. Reynolds joins former Charlotte quarterback Hassan Klugh as one of two 49ers to ever win C-USA Offensive Player of the Week, and this is the first time that Reynolds has one the award in his career.
“No matter what pressure comes his way, he sits in there and makes a great pass,” said standout senior running back, Benny LeMay.
Down 21-7, Reynolds orchestrated five consecutive touchdowns drives to lead the 49ers to an improbable 39-38 victory over the Mean Green. To put the 49ers’ comeback performance in perspective, ESPN analytics gave North Texas a 95.8 percent chance to win the game entering the fourth quarter.
During Charlotte’s five consecutive touchdown drives, Reynolds connected with receiver Tyler Ringwood for a 52-yard touchdown pass, found LeMay for a 31-yard touchdown pass, scored himself on a 29-yard scramble, and completed a game-winning 34-yard touchdown pass to Victor Tucker.
“Chris threw me a great ball and I just went up and made a play,” said Tucker.
Reynolds finished the game with 432 all-purpose yards, 336 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and a quarterback rating of 99.7. The highest quarterback rating Reynolds had earned this season prior to the North Texas game was a 66.1 QBR against FIU.
“We knew we had to have a sense of urgency,” said Reynolds. “We had to get the playmakers the ball [to] that guy over there (Victor Tucker)."
Reynolds’ performance broke the Charlotte school record for total offense and set the program record for most yards against an FBS opponent.
Reynolds and the 49ers look to continue their performance next week against 2018 C-USA First Team All-Conference member, Reed Blankenship and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
“It’s a big win and we’re going to enjoy tonight, and then we’re going to get ready for Middle Tennessee,” said Healy. “We’re looking to build a program that lasts, not just have a big win.”
