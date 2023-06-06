UNC Charlotte announced Ron Sanchez's resignation as head men's basketball coach on Tuesday, June 6. His departure follows winning the 2023 Discount Tire College Basketball Invitational Championship, the 49ers' first-ever postseason title.
Athletic Director Mike Hill said Sanchez had to make a tough decision after helping reconstruct the team.
"Ron took over a proud but struggling program and carefully rebuilt it into a 22-game winner," said Hill. "He has led with class, dignity and devotion to our young men. His decision to step down from Charlotte was a difficult one for him and everyone associated with our program. We wish him and his family every happiness."
Sanchez took over as head coach in 2018, with the 49ers going 72-78 throughout his five-year coaching tenure. Sanchez led the 49ers with 22 wins in the 2022-23 season, the most since 2001.
Sanchez said he is grateful for his time at Charlotte but now looks forward to other possibilities.
"This is a bittersweet day for me and my family as I step down to pursue other opportunities," said Sanchez. "It has been a tremendous privilege to lead the 49ers basketball program over the past five years, and I want to thank Niner Nation for its support. I will be forever grateful to my staff, players and the University. I can only hope that the impact we made on our student-athletes is as strong as the impact they have made on us."
Before his position at Charlotte, Sanchez served nine seasons under the men's basketball Head Coach Tony Bennett at the University of Virginia (UVA), with his last three years as Associate Head Coach.
During Sanchez's last year at UVA in the 2017-18 season, the Cavaliers won 31 games and reached No. 1 in the Associated Press rankings for the first time since the 1982-83 season.
Sanchez has officially made the decision to return as Associate Head Coach under Bennett at UVA.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ron and his family back to the University of Virginia," said Bennett. "Ron played an integral part in building this program and was a pillar in the community. He is an outstanding recruiter and coach and really connects with student-athletes. Ron's last five years as a head coach enhance what he will bring back to our basketball program."
Sanchez said he is excited to rekindle with his former staff and join efforts with the team's success.
"The University of Virginia is truly special to me and my family," said Sanchez. "It is the only institution I would vacate my head coaching position for. I'm thankful for the opportunity to return to Grounds with a new-found lens and perspective."
Hill said the search for a new head coach is already underway.
"Our competitive goals are clear. We are driven to regularly contend for American Athletic Conference championships and return to the NCAA Tournament," said Hill. "We have commenced a national search for our next head coach and are excited about the future."